Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim: League leaders look to continue unbeaten start

As Bayern Munich match towards their seemingly inevitable Bundesliga success this season, the quest to go the whole campaign unbeaten continues for Pep Guardiola's side. As they prepare to host Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, nothing but three points will do for the Bavarians.

"Now we've paid it all off after only nine and a half years" - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern have had some incredible news this week, as it was announced that they have fully paid off the loan they took out to build the Allianz Arena back in 2005 - after just nine years. Announced by club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the repayments were supposed to take until 2030, but Bayern's success meant they managed it more than 15 years early: "Now, we've paid it all off after only nine and a half years, and that without a single Euro coming from the state, from Bavaria or from Munich." It is an incredible display of Bayern's financial power and the position they hold in world football - a dominance that one would expect to continue for many years as they add to their ever-expanding group of stars.

Bayern have been in excellent form, successfully qualifying from their group stage in the Champions League with two games to spare after four victories - including a 7-1 mauling of AS Roma. Their Bundesliga campaign is no different, as they sit atop the league table with 27 points after 11 games. Their unbeaten run continued before the international break as they saw off Eintract Frankfurt 4-0, and the fans will expect them to cement their position atop the Bundesliga table as they prepare to face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"No matter who runs out at the Allianz, for Hoffenheim it is an incredibly tough game" - Markus Gisdol

For Hoffenheim and manager Markus Gisdol, fans will be dejected - but perhaps sympathise with the head coach's comments this week. Gisdol sounded somewhat resigned in his press conference, suggesting that there really is no way of stopping the reigning Bundesliga champions: "You can list every player in their squad and they would all play a major role in every big club in Europe. Munich have the best and widest squad in the league. No matter who runs out at the Allianz Arena, for Hoffenheim it is an incredibly tough game," he said. Although his words do ring a little shallow, Gisdol did suggest his side was up for the challenge: "We know that our team can be good. We will take on the challenge and look forward to the game."

To pull off an unlikely win this weekend, Hoffenheim will have to bounce back from consecutive Bundesliga defeats. Unbeaten in their first nine games of the season, Gisdol's side have suffered defeats to Koln - 4-3 - and Borussia Monchengladbach - 3-1 - in recent weeks, and are low on confidence. Despite that, his side still sit in a very respectable fifth place, just two points adrift of the Champions League places, with 17 points from 11 games.

The main news for Bayern and Guardiola is the absence of Philipp Lahm after undergoing surgery for an ankle iinjury. The midfielder is expected to be out for three months and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could replace him in the starting XI. Dante and Mehdi Benatia will compete for a spot at centre-back, while Bayern will have their usual plethora of attacking options to rotate and choose from.

Gisdol has battles for positions all over the field, with Anthony Modeste and Adam Szalai both having a shot at starting up front, while Schwegler and Sebastian Rudy will compete for a spot in central midfield. At the heart of the defence, Ermin Bicakcic could return to the fold.