Bale: Ronaldo makes me a better player

The Welshman has voiced his admiration for his team-mate, whom he is constantly learning from and has admitted that he would have probably not left Premier League side Tottenham if it was not Spanish giants Real Madrid that had made him an offer.

He joined for a staggering £85.3million pound deal back last summer, and has already formed a dangerous attacking partnership trio with Ronaldo and Benzema dubbed "BBC" within his first season at the Bernabeu.

He has struggled of late with injuries, but is recovering well and has publicly stated that he is continuing to learn new tricks, skills and traits from one of the best players in the world.

Bale himself had this to say: "Learning off the best player in the world is just incredible, Ronaldo has been amazing since I've been there and I learn something new every day. He's helping me become a better player, which is my constant goal. I'm trying to get up to his level - in-fact, I've even been trying to improve my right foot. If it wasn't Real Madrid, it would have been very, very difficult to ever leave (Spurs).

I loved my time at Tottenham and the fans were always incredible to me. I think they understood that the opportunity to join Real Madrid was a once-in-a-lifetime chance and at the time I was playing well and I wanted to test myself. Without Real, I would have loved to still be there playing for Spurs - but winning the Champions League shows exactly why I wanted to make the move."