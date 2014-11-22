Assessing Life After Modric

In a survey conducted by Marca, Carlo Ancelotti's current Real Madrid side was overwhelmingly declared as the greatest side to ever dawn the all-white strip. Capturing 35% of the votes, Ancelotti's men beat off competition from sides such as the Galactico side of the early 2000's and the side who won five consecutive European Cups in the 1950's.

In a recent article, Tim Collins quite eloquently summed up what everyone is thinking of the current Real Madrid side. "Right now, Real Madrid are gobsmackingly spectacular. The way Los Blancos are playing at present is why we love football and sport in general: We crave to see records broken, to witness previous benchmarks toppled, to have our perceptions challenged and our minds catapulted into distant possibilities."

Now you all must be thinking, "It's far too early for these sort of comments, it's only November". After all, football is an unpredictable sport in which things can change in a matter of seconds. Lots of things can happen. Loss of form, becoming too predictable, complacency and of course injuries.

Think of Real Madrid as a well-oiled race car engine. Now a car engine has four Pistons that move up and down to create power for the car. Cristiano, Benzema, Bale and James are the four Pistons that do the damage. Then there is the spark plug which supplies a spark that ignites the fuel so that combustion can occur. That seems perfect for Isco. Then comes the heart of the engine, better known as the crankshaft. The crankshaft is responsible for turning the Pistons in a circular motion; if the crankshaft doesn't work the whole engine collapses. And that's where you have Kroos and Modric.

When tuned appropriately, this engine can dazzle us with its power and speed. But what happens if one part is taken out? Well that's the million dollar question. Will Real Madrid be the same well-oiled machine without Luka Modric? In short, no. Replicating the same style of play will be close to impossible without the work-rate of Modric. Although as we have seen in the past, Ancelotti is one of the best of adapting with what he has. We saw it last year with the departure of Ozil, and this year with the departure of Di Maria and Xabi Alonso. So let’s take a look at some of the options that Ancelotti has at his disposal, to maintain this impressive run of form.

Open the Wallet

"No, Real Madrid will not be buying in January, because we are able to replace Modric, with other important players for this type of situation". Now in fairness this isn't the first time we've heard something along those lines from Ancelotti. In the summer after confirming the market was "closed" for Real Madrid, we witnessed a dead-line day deal for Chicharito. Despite Ancelotti's faith in Benzema, he was persuaded to secure an alternative just to be safe. With Asier Illarramendi struggling with a hamstring injury, Ancelotti might once again be persuaded to flex the incredible financial strength at his disposal. Here are some options:

Lucas Silva

Age: 21 Years

Club: Cruzeiro

At 21, Lucas Silva has already established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Brazil. The six feet tall youngster is mainly a defensive midfielder but is also highly capable with the ball at his feet. His physical presence is clearly highlighted by his 2.1 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per match. While his offensive ability his shown by his 87.7% pass completion rate. Silva’s style of play is very reminiscent of a young Sergio Busquets, strong, coordinated and excellent at distributing to the attack. With Sami Khedira likely to leave in the summer, this transfer could very much kill two birds with one stone.

Here’s a video showcasing his strongest attributes.