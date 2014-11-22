Eibar 0-4 Real Madrid: Ronaldo brace keeps Ancelotti's men at the top of the table

With a crowd attendance of just under 6,000 supporters in the stadium, Eibar hosted the league leaders Real Madrid in a real mis-match of quality on paper. And you could tell as the game began that it would not be a fair game either.

Despite having an early chance squandered, Eibar found themselves a goal behind after just 23 minutes. A header from close range by Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez opened the scoring after a lofted ball by Ronaldo, and Madrid were dominant after this. Just minutes earlier, Welsh forward Gareth Bale had a stinging costless-kick effort parried by the 'keeper, who pushed the spectacular strike onto the crossbar.

Sergio Ramos and Bale both went close before the half-time interval, with the Spanish centre-back having a close range strike well held by Irureta whilst the Welshman latched onto a good ball from Ronaldo but his curling effort swerved narrowly past the post.

And, with 2 minutes plus stoppages until the break, Cristiano grabbed his first goal of the game with pinpoint accuracy after being in the right place at the right time to hammer home a shot which confused the goalkeeper and flashed past him into the roof of the net from inside the area.

Isco had an ambitious effort on the edge of the area flash wide of the goal, before Karim Benzema cooly slotted in from close range to make it 3-0 in the 69th minute of play. Eibar's defending was suspect all night, and the build-up to the Frenchman's goal just highlighted that even more.

And, the icing on the cake was topped off by Ronaldo, who completed his brace from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after a costless-kick hit the wall and the referee almost instantaneously pointed to the spot for a handball. His resulting penalty was low and hard into the corner of the net, and although Irureta did his best to try and save it, he was unable to stop the Portuguese forward from scoring his 20th league goal of the season.

On the back of that result, Real Madrid remain in the driving seat at the top of Liga BBVA. However, Barcelona and defending champions Atlético Madrid are close behind with only 4 points separating the three teams currently; meaning that the season has already emerged clear title rivals.