Karlsruher SC 0-0 Erzgebirge Aue: Nazarov penalty sees off visitors

2.Bundesliga game on matchday 12, Karlsruher SC vs Erzgebirge Aue. The game was played at Wildparkstadion in front of 11,500 supporters.

INCIDENTS : 2.Bundesliga game on matchday 12, Karlsruher SC vs Erzgebirge Aue. The game was played at Wildparkstadion in front of 11,500 supporters.

A single goal from Dimitrij Nazarov was enough to see off visitors Erzgebirge Aue as Karlsruher SC record their sixth win of the season.

A penalty 15 minutes from time earned Karlsruher three points as Aue looked lost for ideas, as they looked to climb away from the relegation playoff spot.

The hosts headed in to the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Greuther Fürth whilst the visitors, Aue suffered a defeat to Eintracht Braunschweig – lurking in the relegation playoff, as they look to find some form, having just won three games this season.

Karlsruher attacked Aue straight from the off as Nazarov tests Martin Männel from range. Just a minute later and Männel was forced in to making another save, denying Rouwen Hennings’s header.

A lively start to the game, Aue’s first attack nearly ended in a goal for the visitors – However, Arvydas Novikovas fired his shot straight in to the palms of Dirk Orlishausen.

Karlsruher then had a number of shots from range within a five minute period, however shots from Enrico Valentini, Hennings and Nazarov all sailed wide of the target.

Reinhold Yabo then had a great opportunity to give the hosts the lead midway through the first half but his effort was easily saved from Männel.

Aue were then forced to make two substitutions just before the half-hour mark. Tomislav Stipic replaced Thorsten Schulz and Henri Anier with Rene Klingbeil and Filip Luksik.

A moment of madness following a corner from Karlsruher, Daniel Gordon's header failed to trouble Männel who was then forced in to a save from Hennings just moments later – as the German looked to add to his one goal this season.

Both teams headed in to half-time on even terms, as both managers looked unhappy having not being able to take their chances.

Karlsruher started the better team after the restart. Nazarov attempted a shot from range which didn’t trouble the Aue goalkeeper.

Hennings then continued his fine game for the hosts, again a shot from range but this time his effort troubled Männel who was forced in to parrying the ball.

It took Aue 10 minutes to record their first shot in the second half, however the effort from Novikovas sailed wide of the goal.

It was however all Karlsruher as the teams entered the final 25 minutes. Nazarov took a shot from just inside the box but he dragged his shot just wide of the mark as Yabo took a shot from range with found the hands of Männel who was having a fine game. The Aue goalkeeper then pulled of a magnificent save from substitute Ilian Micanski.

Persistence then paid off for Karlsruher as Manuel Torres crosses the ball, Aue Captain Michael Fink seemed to have handled the ball, as Arne Aarnink pointed to the spot. Up stepped Nazarov to give the hosts the lead, moving them up to sixth in the 2.Bundesliga.

As the teams entered the final 10 minutes of the game, it was all Aue as Novikovas looked to level things up but his effort sailed off target, as did Rico Benatelli.

Aue looked to grab a late equaliser through Rene Klingbeil but hes header was easily saved from Orlishausen who was forced in to making only his third save of the match, three minutes from time.

The win for Karlsruher now means they stay in sixth on 23 points, whilst Aue linger dangerously close to the automatic relegation place, as we nearer the winter break.