Marco Reus out till January with 4th injury in 5 months

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder, Marco Reus, has been ruled out until January with a fourth injury in five months.

The German international was confirmed to have suffered a torn ligament versus Paderborn in Saturday's Bundesliga game by his club.

The 25-year-old was wished 'a speedy recovery' by BVB Chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke at the club's annual general meeting on Sunday. The Dortmund CEO added 'How much bad luck can you have?'

He was speaking of Reuss' ever expanding injury list which has seen four injuries added to it in the last five months, one which ruled him out of Germany's victorious World Cup in Brazil.

After the draw against Paderborn Jurgen Klopp, Dortmund manager, said: "It was a horrific moment. It's a red card. A draw in Paderborn isn't that dramatic, but the loss of Reus is harder to accept."

Reus' first injury was an ankle injury in a pre-World Cup friendly against Armenia which then saw him miss the entire tournament.

The winger then picked up an almost identical injury in Germany's win over Scotland in the European Championship Qualifying game in September.

He went on to miss the November international break through an ankle knock sustained versus Borussia Monchengladbach in a surprise 1-0 win for his team two weeks ago.

Dortmund face Arsenal, who lost to Manchester United on Saturday, in horror form but the German outfit have fared far better in Europe than in their own country. They lie in 15th after 12 games in the Bundesliga and have lost 4 of their last 6 games. They do, however, also sit on top of their Champions League group and have already beaten Arsenal once, at home in Dortmund.