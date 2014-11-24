BATE Borisov - Porto: Hosts face uphill struggle for qualification

As Alyaksandr Yermakovich's BATE Borisov prepare to host Group H leaders Porto on Tuesday night, their hopes of qualifying from the group stages into the last 16 are still alive - albeit only just. Nothing less than three points will do in their final two games, and they will need a favour or two in the process.

In all fairness, qualification for the last 16 seems like too much of an ask for a side five points adrift of second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk, with just two Group H fixtures left. Yermakovich's BATE side must first of all overcome the side that comprehensively beat them 5-0 in the reverse fixture, while in the meantime relying on Athletic Club - sitting bottom of the table with just a point - seeing off Shakhtar in Ukraine on Tuesday night.

BATE's 2-1 victory over Athletic at the end of September is the only cheer that Yermakovich's side have had in this year's competition. Aside from that, they have shipped a massive 19 goals in four fixtures, scoring just twice. Realistically, a position in the Europa League is all that Yermakovich's side can expect, and avoiding defeat against Julen Lopetegui's Porto would all but guarantee their European journey continues.

For Porto and manager Lopetegui, with qualification secure they can almost relax. The only thing left to wrap up is winning Group H, and they are two points clear of Shakhtar in second, after collecting 10 points in their four league fixtures. Three points against BATE would guarantee this ahead of the final group game against Shakhtar in the Estádio do Dragão two weeks later.

The form-book makes positive reading for Porto fans, and they will be buoyed by remembering the 5-0 thumping they gave BATE in the reverse game. Even if Lopetegui decides to shuffle his side with qualification already secured, you would expect the Portuguese side to have enough in the locker to see it out. The only side still unbeaten in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season - despite too many draws seeing them sit third, three points adrift of league leaders Benfica - Lopetigui's side will be confident they can collect three points and cement their position at the top of Group H.