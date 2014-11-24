Shakhtar Donetsk - Athletic Club: Hosts look to secure qualification

As Mircea Lucescu's Shakhtar Donetsk prepare to host Athletic Club at the Donbass Arena, they will know that three points against the Spanish side will confirm their place in the last 16. Indeed, should group leaders Porto beat BATE Borisov in the other Group H fixture, Lucescu's side can even afford to lose.

"It is important for us to score an early goal" - Bernard

Shakhtar midfielder Bernard has stressed the importance of a bright, quick start in order to catch the visitors cold and make the game easier from there on in: "It's no secret that it is important for us to score an early goal," Bernard was quoted as saying by UEFA's official website. "If we manage that, the game gets easier. It gives us confidence. I think it is better to start every match like that in order to achieve our goals." For Shakhtar, the pressure has almost been removed with qualification looming, and against the group's bottom side they can play with freedom and confidence on Tuesday night.

Shakhtar have been mostly impressive during their Champions League campaign so far, collecting eight points from their opening four games - including a 7-0 demolition job against BATE. Just two points adrift of Porto in first, Lucescu's side may have one eye on their group closer against the group leaders in what could be a battle to top the group - but for now they must concentrate on cementing qualification. The reverse fixture finished 0-0 on the opening week of the competition and although that result would be enough for Lucescu's side, this is a chance to send a message to the other competitors and show that the Ukrainian side mean business.

For Athletic, the Champions League campaign has been a miserable experience, as they sit afoot Group H with no chance of making the last 16. Since that opening week point against Shakhtar, the Spanish club have lost all three of their fixtures including a 2-1 defeat to BATE - who have conceded 19 goals in their four group games. Athletic's only hope for continuing their travels in Europe is to pip BATE to the third-placed spot and thus qualify for the Europa League.

Ernesto Valverde's men have at least seen their form improve domestically, with three wins in their last five games in the Spanish La Liga. The results have seen Vaverde's side move up to ninth place, and they now sit just six points adrift of the European places. Athletic also come into this tie on the back off a 3-1 victory over Espanyol at the weekend, and will be hoping to carry over that confidence in a game where a result seems a tough ask for the Spanish side.