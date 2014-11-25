Zenit St Petersburg - Benfica: Vilas-Boas' men host Benfica in key Group C clash

Andre Villas-Boas' Zenit St Petersburg prepare to host Benfica at the Petrovsky Stadium on Wednesday night, and both sides know that a defeat will mean the end of their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Group C is going to the wire it seems, with bottom-placed Benfica just two points adrift of AS Monaco in second, and only five points off Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the group. Boas' side will feel confident of their chances, however, after goals from Hulk and Alex Witsel in the opening week of the competition gave their side a 2-0 victory over Benfica in Lisbon.

Two losses to group leaders Leverkusen - 2-0 and 2-1 respectively - and a 0-0 draw with Monaco - however, have left Villas-Boas' side on just four points and needing to get a victory under their belt if they are to continue their Champions League journey. Villa-Boas will be hoping that Leverkusen can do the Russians a favour too, as they prepare to face Monaco in the other Group C fixture.

For Benfica, the situation is similar as they sit on four points alongside Zenit, giving this clash a vital feel. Jorge Jesus' started the competition with two losses - 0-2 against Zenit and 3-1 against Leverkusen - before a 0-0 draw with Monaco left them in trouble. In their last Champions League fixture, however, they overcame Monaco 1-0 - courtesy of a late Talisca goal - to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Jesus will be hoping his side can carry over some of their domestic form, as they sit atop the Primeira Liga with 25 points from their opening 10 games - two points clear of Vitoria de Guimaraes in second. Benfica come into the fixture on the back off a 2-1 win over Nacional, where goals from Eduardo Salvio and Jonas were enough to keep them at the top of the table.