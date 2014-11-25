Malmo FF - Juventus: Old Lady in search of another three points

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus travel to the Swedbank Stadium in Sweden to face Malmo FF on Wednesday night, knowing that three points will give them a giant boost in the search for qualification to the last 16.

"The win over Lazio has given us confidence" - Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri knows, however, that his side's away form has been poor in Europe, and the Italian giants are without a win in six games on the road in the Champions League. Highlighting the need for a strengthening of position at left-back, Allegri had this to on the return of Patrice Evra and Kwadwo Asamoah: "We are hoping to have two of our important elements at the left wing back role which is either Asamoah or Evra for the game with Malmo,” Allegri told Eurocalcio. “The 3-0 win over Lazio has given us the confidence for the game on Wednesday.”

In addition to Juventus' Serie A successes this season - where they sit atop the league table by three points with 31 points collected from their opening 12 games - Allegri's side still have a chance of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League. A dramatic 3-2 victory over Olympiacos last time out sees Allegri's side with the opportunity to get back into the race with three points over Malmo on Wednesday night. Juventus sit in third place, but are level on points with Olympiacos and just three short of Atletico Madrid atop Group A.

"We have shown here we can play well against the best teams" - Age Hareide

For Swedish side Malmo and manager Age Hareide, although they sit at the bottom of Group A with just three points from their four fixtures, a win against Juventus could see them right back in the mix - particularly if Atletico overcome Olympiacos in the other Group A game. It is a Malmo side high on self-confidence, and that was reflected in Hareide's pre-match comments: "What we can do is to win the ball quickly and play around it. We have a good self-confidence, we have shown here at home we can play well against the best teams in Europe. So Juventus are welcome," said the coach.

Hareide knows that his side have their work cut out despite the visitors' poor away form, with Allegri's side high on confidence after their domestic successes. The reverse fixture does not inspire faith from the fans either, after a Carlos Tevez brace was enough to down the Swedes back in September. Either way, both sides will know that a loss leaves them in big trouble going into the final fixture - giving this tie a crucial feel.