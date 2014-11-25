Anderlecht - Galatasaray: Belgian side look to keep faint hopes alive

Besnik Hasi and his Anderlecht side will need nothing short of a miracle - or at least a couple of favours from their fellow Group D sides - if they are to make the last 16 of the Champions League, but they must start by taking three points from Galatasaray's visit to Brussels on Wednesday night.

"I have no doubts about the group, they are young and have many qualities" - Besnik Hasi

Ahead of the visit of Cesare Prandelli's fiery Turks, Anderlecht slipped to a 3-1 loss against Charleroi in the Jupiter League, and Hasi admits that the preparation for the Champions League was not ideal: "Maybe it's been a factor [looking ahead to Champions League fixtures]," he said. "But if that is the case, this is not the right mindset to have because if we had won we would have approached the visit of Galatasaray with a positive outlook. Continuing, however, he reiterated his faith in his young players and their ability to bounce back: "Maybe it will be a good thing, it will bring everyone back down to earth. I have no doubts about the group. They are young and they have many qualities. I'm sure they will show this on Wednesday."

Anderlecht sit third in Group D, but are a full five points adrift of Arsenal in second place. In addition to taking three points, they will have to hope the stuttering North London club - who have been in poor form themselves - will come unstuck against group leaders Borussia Dortmund, setting up a tantalising final week of fixtures.

For Prandelli and Galatasary, qualification seems a big ask with two games left. The Turkish side must rely on other results going their way, while also turning over the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the first fixture when they play them in the last game. For Prandelli, however, the game is huge. Some supporters have been calling for the Italian's job after a string of disappointing results.

With just one point from four games in Group D - a draw at home to Anderlecht in week one of the competition - Prandelli's side sit bottom of the group and must collect three points on Wednesday night - perhaps more importantly, just to appease the fans. Galatasaray's grip on their domestic title slipped this weekend, as a crushing 3-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in Istanbul saw them relinquish first place, and Prandelli's job hangs in the balance. Three points against Anderlecht is unlikely to result in qualification, but it might just save the manager's job.