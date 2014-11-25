Bayer Leverkusen - Monaco: Schmidt hopes to seal European fate against weakened Monaco

Bayer Leverkusen will hope to assure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over Group C rivals Monaco on Wednesday.

After a tightly-contested battle back in September, a second-half strike from Joao Moutinho separated the two sides at the Stade Louis II. However, Leverkusen presently sit four points clear of their French opponents, with their defeat at the hands of the Ligue 1 outfit there only this campaign to date.

However, a victory for the visitors could see them substantially bolster their hopes of qualifying for the last 16, but could also fall behind Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg should they drop points with just one game remaining after Wednesday’s clash in Germany.

Monaco have also managed just one victory in their last six fixtures, while four out of six place the hosts in good stead ahead of the European fixture.

Nevertheless, Leverkusen are expected to be without Kyriakos Papadopoulos and Stefan Reinartz, who are both sidelined through injury. Brazilian defender Wendell returns from suspension, while former Bundesliga striker Dimitar Berbatov has been omitted from availability for Leonardo Jardim’s side.

The Red and Whites are also without the services of Layvin Kurzawa and Borja Lopez, who are unable to return from injury.

Bayer Leverkuen coach Roger Schmidt has admitted he doesn’t want any doubts within the Leverkusen camp, and hopes his side’s future in the competition is secured come the final whistle. He said:

"Our aim is to win and that would already determine that we would be going through as group winners. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to give it all that we've got."

"It was anything but a good start, but that makes it all the more satisfying that we now have our destiny in our own hands in our own stadium."

Monaco coach Jardim has vowed to make changes to his starting line-up, with Andrea Raggi and Nabil Dirar definite starters after being excluded on the weekend.