Basel - Real Madrid Live Score of UCL Results Today

The result means that Real will win the group, but the other team to advance will be determined at Anfield in two weeks time when Liverpool host Basel. The Reds will need a win while a win or draw for Basel will see them through.

And there is full time. Good performance from Basel, but the end product was never there. Real had chances to seal the victory and never did, but they were good value for the three points.

90+6' Full Time

90+5' One last hopeful ball thrown into the box, but nothing comes of it.

90+4' Corner is cleared. Seconds later, a chance falls to Hamoudi who looks to curl one inside the far post but it's a very poor miss.

90+3' Basel throwing numbers forward and they've won a corner...

90+2' SUBSTITUTION REAL MADRID (NACHO ON ISCO OFF)

90+1' Gashi curls in a cross tha Coentrao sends out for a corner.

90' Five added minutes coming

89' The delay is over and we can now tell you that Liverpool have conceded in Bulgaria.

88' Some real comedy moments as first the fourth official can't comprehend how to operate his electronic board for the substitution and then some non-players enter the pitch. The delay lasts for about three or four minutes, so expect sizeable stoppage time.

88' SUBSTITUTION REAL MADRID (MARCELO ON JAMES OFF)

87' James down injured.

86' SUBSTITUTION FC BASEL (KAKITANI ON ZUFFI OFF)

85' Hamoudi went for the extremely spectacular after a half-chance and it didn't come off at all.

84' SUBSTITUTION FC BASEL (MARCELO DIAZ ON FABIAN FREI OFF)

83' Ramos with a dreadful clearance that falls to Hamoudi but his trike goes wide.

82' Real corner here, and Kroos' ball is cleared to Illarramendi whose volley is blocked.

81' Ronaldo with a gorgeous backheel to Illaramendi who is hacked down.

80' Schar picks up a yellow card for that hard, sliding challenge.

79' Schar with a horrible challenge on Ronaldo. That one looked very, very painful.

78' Real just starting to look in control here, less than 15 minutes for Basel to rescue it

77' Ronaldo hits the post! A fabulous sweeping move from the BBC sees Ronaldo in with a great chance to put the game to bed, but his strike comes off the base of the upright.

76' SUBSTITUTION FC BASEL (AHMED HAMOUDI ON PHILIPP DEGEN OFF)

75' Bale has hit the crossbar! Isco slipped him in, but the Welshman couldn't finish the 1-on-1, blasting the ball off the crossbar.

74' Corner is cleared easily, and Basel look to build again.

73' Ronaldo with some lovely footwork to win a corner, which Kroos will take.

72' Gashi was played in and is flagged for offside but he looked on, if the replay is anything to go off of.

71' SUBSTITUTION REAL MADRID (ASIER ILLARRAMENDI ON KARIM BENZEMA OFF)

70' Illarramendi is about to enter the fray as Carlo Ancelotti looks to just batton down the hatches.

69' Zuffi with a fantastic jinking run but his pass into the middle splits Gonzalez and Embolo.

68' Corner goes out harmlessly for a goal kick. That was quite some save from Navas to deny Embolo.

67' Embolo is in on goal and he's around Navas but the keeper throws himself at the ball and saves it! Out for a corner here...

66' Ronaldo strides forward and cuts in on his right foot but his touch wasn't quite precise enough, and the ball is cleared.

65' Varane hits a searching ball forward that misses everyone and goes out for a throw.

64' Basel with a corner coming here, and it's come off Schar's head and out for a goal kick.

63' Ronaldo goes on a samba-esque run and plays in Benzema but the Frenchman pulls up, apparently injured.

62' Gashi cuts inside onto his right foot again with a great chance to score but he hits a soft roller to Navas.

61' He appears to have had a miraculous recovery, and is now back on the pitch.

60' Basel now playing 11 v 10 and a substitution appears imminent

59' Gonzalez down injured, and it doesn't appear as if he will be able to continue.

58' Entire crowd is rising to their feet and singing in unison. They're supporting their team here, and are clearly appreciative of the effort they've had in this second half.

57' Real had a break there but Basel did just enough to clear.

56' Gashi has time and space inside the box and his strike comes off the hand of Ramos but the referee is unmoved. He had a real penalty shout there.

55' Basel keep piling pressure onto Real but at the moment there just isn't any end product.

54' Zuffi nearly picks out Gonzalez but Navas comes out to claim in front of the striker.

53' Navas with some cavalier keeping to dodge a challenge from Embolo. Dangerous business that.

52' Yellow Card Marek Suchy (FC Basel)

51' Ronaldo has a strike from a costlesskick that is well saved out for a corner.

50' James leads a break and almost picks out Ronaldo with a great ball but it's out for a corner. Basel have to be careful they don't commit too many numbers forward yet.

49' Still a fantastic atmosphere being created by the home support

48' Real with a corner at the other end and Ramos' header is poor. Basel look to break and Coentrao has a very hard foul on Embolo, earning himself a yellow card.

47' Gonzalez ghosts through the defense, and looked to be fouled there but nothing is given.

46' And we're back

20:40 Other halftime scores are: Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets, Arsenal 1-0 Borussia Dortmund, Juventus 0-0 Malmo, Atletico Madrid 2-0 Olympiacos, Anderlecht 1-0 Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen o-0 AS Monaco

20:31 It's haltime in Switzerland, and it is the home side who finish the half a goal down but in the ascendency. We'll be back to bring you the second half as soon as it begins.

45' Ramos plays an aimless ball forward that is held by the keeper. No stoppage time here, and that is the end of the half.

44' YELLOW CARD PHILIPP DEGEN (FC BASEL)

43' Embolo has a half-chance that goes yards wide. Decent effort.

42' YELLOW CARD SERGIO RAMOS (REAL MADRID) Madrid just looking to settle the ball down now, and then Ramos goes in with a harsh challenge on Gonzalez.

41' Zuffi takes a strike from distance that deflects off Varane and to Navas. Seconds later, Gashi played a great cross across the six-yard box that Gonzalez somehow manages to sky over the bar. Should be 1-1.

40' Gonzalez has a hit on the half volley from 20 yards out that is held easily by Navas.

39' The goal hasn't dampened the spirits of the home side, and they're continuing to throw numbers forward in attack.

38' Embolo attempts to split the defence, but Varane does very well to win a goal kick.

37' Embolo whistled for a very lazy offside there. Poor play.

36' Basel looked a bit shell-shocked after conceding there.

35' GOAL REAL MADRID (CRISTIANO RONALDO) 1-0 Real Madrid. Karim Benzema goes on a superb run to ghost past three defenders before squaring the ball to Ronaldo who equals Raul's goal tally with 71.

34' Zuffi has a hit from 30 yards out that he drags harmlessly wide. They're experiencing a very good few minutes right here.

33' Ramos with a good tackle on González and the striker goes down very theatrically.

32' Basel are just growing into this game a bit here.

31' Elneny and Embolo combine but the teenage can't squirm costless from Ramos.

30' Zuffi looked to be hacked down as he gave the ball away, but nothing was given. Throw in coming for the visiting side.

29' Real still seem content to sit in a lower gear for the moment, and they're just knocking the ball about.

28' Coentrao has picked up a cut on his hand, and he is nursing the injury a bit here.

27' Embolo leaves a foot in on Coentrao, and the youngster in whistled for a foul.

26' Ronaldo is flagged for offside again as he looked to get in behind.

25' Everything fairly even between these two at the moment.

24' Ronaldo has the ball in the back of the net with a lovely chip from 25 yards out but he was rightly flagged for offside.

23' Bale with some superb work on the right wing and he swings in a whipped cross that it well held by Vaclik.

22' Elneny leads a quick break, but gives the ball away after dawdling on it for too long.

21' Basel looking to break at every opportunity, but the gap in quality between those two sides is sizeable.

20' Ronaldo has a hit from a very tight angle, and there's so much movement on the strike that Vaclik can't hold it. He is forced to gather it at the second attempt.

19' Coentrao strides forward and is played in but his cross is disappointing, and is cleared easily.

18' Embolo looks very bright and lively for Basel. Wouldn't be shocked to see the teenager do something tonight.

17' Zuffi takes, and it's cleared easily. Ronaldo leads a break, but Ramos gives the ball away poorly to end the counter.

16' Basel with a solid moment of pressure on the Madrid goal, and they win a corner.

15' Bale gets a head to James' corner, but it's a weak effort straight into the hands of Vaclik.

14' Bale and Coentrao combine wonderfully to win a corner.

13' Bale with a great turn to create space for a cross, but his shaped ball into the box is blocked.

12' Real with the lion's share of possession, but yet to create anything with it.

11' Bale and Benzema looking to interchange at every opportunity. They've developed a great understanding.

10' Zuffi takes, and it's cleared easily by Varane. Afterwards, Degen was played in and had his shot saved by Navas only for the flag to come up for offside. Rickie Lambert has equalized in the other game for Liverpool.

9' Varane hacks down Zuffi after some great work from the winger. Dangerous costlesskick coming here for the home side.

8' In the other match in Group B, Liverpool trail to Ludogorets after just three minutes.

7' Real looking to turn the screw a bit here already, but Basel look fairly comfortable in defence.

6' Germany manager Joachim Löw is in attendance for this one, likely watching Toni Kroos.

5' Terrific atmosphere being generated by the home crowd, but no attacks truly worthy of note yet. Both sides just looking to work the ball around.

4' Embolo making a nuisance of himself and he is picked out with a long ball again before giving it away to Varane.

3' Embolo and Zuffi stride forward for Basel but the striker gets in the way while offside and the move is stopped. At the other end, Ronaldo is down theatrically holding his face.

2' Bale flagged for offside as he looked to get in behind early. Basel looking to just settle into this match, but Real Madrid are already pressing high up the pitch and looking to attack.

1' Kickoff

19:43 The teams are out of the tunnel as the home crowd bellows out their anthem. There's a fantastic atmosphere in the Saint Jakob Park tonight. Kickoff is next.

19:40 Real Madrid's star-studded lineup is ready for this match, and it is almost time for kickoff.

19:38 It's eight degrees in Basel, and there is a 90% chance of rain. Expect the unpleasant weather to play a minimal part in tonight's proceedings, however.

19:37 Meanwhile, a victory for Basel coupled with Liverpool dropping points in Bulgaria would send Basel through to the knockout stages.

19:35 As we prepare to kick off, just a quick reminder of the possible permutations from this match. Real Madrid have already clinched their qualification from the group but points for Los Merengues would clinch top spot in the group.

19:30 We are now just 15 minutes away from kickoff. Let me know what you're looking forward to in this match or what predictions you have in the comments section or on Twitter at @liam_mcmahon_11

Real Madrid - FC Basel 2014

19:25 For FC Basel, young defender Fabian Schär has been simply sublime. He has been imperious at the back, and his play has attracted the admiration of such English giants as Liverpool and Manchester United.

19:20 In addition to Ronaldo, Gareth Bale will be very important for Real Madrid. The Welsh winger has been fantastic for both club and country, and who could forget his winning solo effort last year against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Bale and Ronaldo on the two wings is a proposition no defense in the world wants to deal with, and expect Bale to torment this Basel defense.

19:15 For Real Madrid tonight, there is no player more important than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ballon d'Or front runner has been in imperious form and while Lionel Messi beat him to the breaking of Raul's UEFA Champions League goalscoring record Ronaldo is still right there. He has been arguably the best player in the world over the course of 2014, and will play a crucial role in this match.

2014 Champions League LIVE

19:10 Looking at the lineup for Real Madrid, expect them to play in a 4-2-3-1 which Toni Kroos and Isco sitting in front of the back four. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will be playing as almost outside forwards on the wings with James Rodriguez pulling the strings in a trequartista role with Karim Benzema up top.

19:05 The teams are out and warming up, and we are now just 40 minutes away from kickoff. In other UEFA Champions League action this evening, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated SL Benfica 1-0.

19:00 Once again hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of tonight's match. We will be bringing you updates throughout the match.

Champions League 2014

18:55 FC Basel Starting XI: Vaclik, Degen, Schär, Suchy, Safari, Elneny, Frei, Zuffi, González, Embolo, Gashi

18:50 Confirmation of tonight's team news from Real Madrid

18:45 Still waiting on confirmation from FC Basel on tonight's team news, but Saint Jakob Park is ready.

FC Basel Scores

18:40 Real Madrid Bench: Casillas Marcelo Chicharito Nacho Illarramendi Medran Torro

18:35 Real Madrid Starting XI: Navas Varane Ramos Coentrao Ronaldo Kroos Benzema James Bale Arbeloa Isco

18:30 For FC Basel, defender Ivan Ivanov and striker Marco Streller are confirmed absentees. The loss of Streller in particular will hurt Basel in attack, and compounded with the fact that midfielder Taulant Xhaka is listed as doubtful and will face a late fitness test.

18:25 In addition to those confirmed absentees, Asier Illarramendi is likely to play. However, Ancelotti said to the club's official website: “He has had an injury and now he is fine. He's going to play because he's available, although I don't know how many minutes he can play. He can help us, and what's important is that he is fine and is ready to play."

18:20 While both sides will be close to full strength in this one, according to the official preview provided by UEFA, Real Madrid will be missing Luca Modric, Jesé Rodriguez, Sami Khedira and Pepe.

18:15 While Real Madrid enter this one in fantastic form having won 14 consecutive matches, the Swiss side enter in fine fettle as well having won their last five matches in all competitions.

18:10 Sousa went on to state that: "I wouldn't pick any of their players. My players are always the best. I really believe that we can have a magical night and deliver fantastic happiness to our fans."

18:05 In spite of the daunting task of going up against the side many believe to be the strongest in the world, FC Basel manager Paulo Sousa is confident in his team. "I believe we can qualify. The aim is to play attacking and courageous football. If we perform like that, we can compete with them. We're facing a big team but we will do everything to have a chance of qualifying. We need to believe and have conviction and personality."

18:00 Varane too spoke about the consecutive victories record, and confirmed that the players were not focused on it. “We're not thinking about equalling the club record for consecutive wins. We're only thinking about winning. We take each game as it comes and we always play with the same level of motivation. It's very important to be top of the group."

17:55 Defender Raphael Varane spoke to the media as well, stating: "It's going to be a difficult game, because Basel need to win the match and are going to give their all."

17:50 He went on to speak about the potential of tying the record for consecutive wins in the Real Madrid hotseat, as his side who have won 14 on the spin are just one win away from equalling the record set in 1960-1961 and 2011-2012. “What is most important for us is to put in good performances, because if this team has got to this level it's because we have put in focused displays. We're not thinking much about this record, but going down in the history of Real Madrid is very important. This record is important, but we can only achieve that if we work as we have been doing up to now."

17:45 Speaking before the match, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said, "We are already through, but we need to play the best possible match in order to win and ensure first place."

17:40 [cont] More recently, they advanced the knockout stages in 2012, knocking out Manchester United in the group stage and then winning the first leg of their Round of 16 tie 1-0 over Bayern Munich before being eliminated. In 2013, they advanced all the way to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League where they were eliminated by Chelsea.

17:35 While not having a history that comes close to matching Real Madrid, FC Basel have the richest European history of any Swiss team. They have taken part in continental competition for the last 15 years, and while they are yet to win a trophy have had a number of deep runs. In 2002, they lost to Aston Villa in the final of the Intertoto Cup and proceeded to kick on from that achievement by advancing to the second group stage of the Champions League the following year. [cont...]

17:30 Real Madrid undoubtedly have the richest history of any club in European competition, having lifted the European Cup 10 times and they are the holders of both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. In addition, they won the UEFA Cup in both 1985 and 1986 while lifting the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup in 1971 and 1983. They won the Super Cup on one other occasion in 2002.

17:25 Both teams in this evening's clash sit at the top of the table in their respective leagues; Basel lead FC Zurich by two points after 16 matches in the Swiss Super League while Real Madrid lead Barcelona by two points at the top of La Liga after 12 matches.

17:20 Meanwhile, Ludogorets will need at least four points or three points and a massive goal differential reversal across their last two fixtures, which are against the aforementioned Liverpool and Real Madrid.

17:15 For Basel, a win would all but seal a place in the knockout stages while a win plus a draw in the Liverpool-Ludogorets match would clinch a place. They will travel to Anfield on Matchday 6, and if Liverpool are able to win in Bulgaria, that coupled with a Basel loss or draw here would set up a winner-take-all clash in December.

17:10 This evening, there are several possible permutations for who could advance or be eliminated. Real Madrid have already clinched their place in the Round of 16, and barring two consecutive losses and a massive swing in goal differential will finish top of the group.

17:05 Heading into this Matchday 5 action, the Group B table is as follows: (1) Real Madrid 12 points, (2) FC Basel 6 points, (3) Liverpool FC 3 points, (4) PFC Ludogorets Razgrad 3 points

17:00 Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Basel vs Real Madrid live score. Kickoff between these two Group B rivals.