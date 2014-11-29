Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid: Benzema & Bale keep Real top of the league

Real Madrid recorded their 16th consecutive win in all competitions with a nervy 2-1 away win over 6th placed Malaga, surpassing their club record in the process. Goals from French striker Karim Benzema and Welsh forward Gareth Bale sealed all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were made to work hard for the victory in the end with former Manchester City striker Roque Santa Cruz scoring late on after midfielder Isco was dismissed for a second yellow card with just minutes left to play, meaning that the Madristas were forced to see the game out with 10 men.

The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute, courtesy of a close-range tap-in from Benzema, who could not really miss from that far out given the opportunity was gifted to him on a plate. Ronaldo weaved his way past his marker before driving a low delivery into the box for the Frenchman, and although there was a hint of offside in the build-up, Karim made sure that Real were ahead.

Ronaldo and Benzema were both denied by the goalkeeping heroics from Malaga 'keeper Kameni, who was alert and did well to make vital saves throughout the match - but the game was virtually put to bed in the 83rd minute after a quick counter attacking break saw Bale burst past two defenders with relative ease and slot the ball over Kameni, who would have felt annoyed at how his defence was suddenly split open so easily. Marcelo fed through a long ball into the path of Ronaldo, who headed the pass downwards for the Welsh wizard; Bale zoomed past his markers and doubled the lead with 7 minutes plus stoppages to play.

Isco was dismissed after getting a second yellow card in the 86th minute, with Malaga grabbed what resulted in just a consolation goal in stoppage time. Full-back Boka delivered a teasing cross into the box, and Santa Cruz lurked beyond both Ramos and Pepe to head over Casillas and make it 2-1 to set up a nervy last few minutes of football.

The tale of the two keepers -

Carlos Kameni - The Cameroonian goalkeeper won the Man Of The Match award for his display during the game, and it's not hard to see why either. Neither goal that he conceded was his fault, and he did well to keep his side in the match on a number of occasions; denying Ronaldo, Benzema & co without hesitation.

Iker Casillas: The regular Real Madrid number one was unable to keep a clean sheet, and looked nervy throughout the match. Spilt the ball on a few occasions, his decision-making was not the best and his goal came undedr some fierce pressure towards the end of the first-half, with a stinging drive flashing off the top of the crossbar.

After this result, the league table looks like this with Real's rivals still to play tomorrow!