Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund: Klopp's outfit must depart relegation zone

Eintracht Frankfurt host a floundering Borussia Dortmund on Sunday in the Bundesliga, with Jurgen Klopp’s men sitting just two points above the bottom spot.

Four points from the last two games for the German outfit is a sign of better things to come, but last season’s title contender sit rock bottom having lost seven of their 12 league matches. Nonetheless, with a game in hand after Saturday's fixtures, a win would see leave the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat to Arsenal during the week in Europe has put Bayern Munich’s most recent challengers into a wealth of trouble, requiring all three points against a struggling Eintracht side.

Frankfurt embarked their season in phenomenal style; losing just one of their seven opening games. However, four defeats in a row for Thomas Schaaf’s side only just ended last weekend, courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

While Dortmund manager Klopp has been linked with moves to England in recent weeks – notably Arsenal and Liverpool – he’ll go into the fixture confident, having picked up six points against their opponents last season.

Dependant on other results, Dortmund can climb up the table with a win out of relegation danger, while three points for the hosts could see than challenge the top six.

The visitors are still without Marco Reus, who remains on the sidelines with ligament damage, meaning Milos Jojic is his likely replacement. Haris Seferovic and Marc Stendera are the likely starters for the home side, with the duo expected by lead the attacking line on Sunday.