Thierry Henry calls time on his spell with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls

Influential striker Thierry Henry has called time on his spell with New York Red Bulls, after a four-and-a-half year stint with the Major League Soccer club.

I am taking this opportunity to announce that unfortunately Saturday was my last game for the New York Red Bulls.

The 37-year-old, who formerly represented Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus and Monaco, concluded his time with Mike Petke’s side in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with New England Revolution – meaning they fell 4-3 on aggregate in the Eastern Conference Championship play-offs.

Having won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with the French national team, the frontman went on to win two Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger, featuring for the Gunners between 1999 and 2007, before a short loan spell back in 2012.

He also added a Champions League winner’s medal with La Liga giants Barcelona in 2009, and netted 10 times in 35 appearances in his final season with the United States outfit. Following the announcement of his departure, the Frenchman said:

“I am taking this opportunity to announce that unfortunately Saturday was my last game for the New York Red Bulls. The decision has always been that I would leave after the duration of my contract and although that was never going to change, I didn’t want it to distract from the progress of the team.

"I have immensely enjoyed my four and half years here and would like to thank everyone involved with this club who has made my time here so enjoyable.”

Henry had previously hinted at a further return to the Emirates Stadium with French newspaper L’Equipe last month, but his next destination – should there be one before he hangs up his boots – is currently unknown. He said:

"One thing is certain: I will stay in football, as a coach, a consultant or executive. We will see.

"The second certainty is that I would love to see Arsenal win the Champions League. Whether that is from near or far does not depend on me, but it is sure I'd like to help. This is my club and, as a player, I was not able to give them the Champions League."

New York Red Bulls general manager, Marc de Grandpre, announced the news of ‘The King’s’ departure. Releasing a statement on the official club website, it read:

“On behalf of the New York Red Bulls I would like to thank Thierry Henry for the incredible impact he has made on both our organization and the American soccer community as a whole. He is truly one of the all-time great talents and will forever hold a special place within the organisation’s history. We wish Thierry all the best for his future.”

Thierry Henry scored 51 goals in 122 appearances for New York Red Bulls.