Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: As it happened

21:58. That's all from us tonight, I'm afraid. Thank-you for following my live commentary. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great, until next time on VAVEL UK, thank-you and good night.

21:50. That's that and all in all, it was an easy night for Chelsea. Despite a real early scare, the league leaders proved why they are so, with a throughly professional performance and three great goals, courtesy of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and Loic Remy.

FULL-TIME

87'. Tottenham's night is summed up, as Nabil Bentaleb tries a ridiculous shot from 40 yards and it couldn't be further away from the goal. Laughable really.

82'. John Obi Mikel comes on for Cesc Fabregas as Jose looks to keep his clean sheet. Meanwhile, Roberto Soldado replaces the non-existent Erik Lamela.

75'. Surprise Surprise, it's 3-0 to Chelsea. Unlike last season, none of Chelsea's strikers can stop scoring, be it Costa, Remy or Drogba and it's the Frenchman's time to shine. He takes on a long ball from Fabregas and sends Vertonghen to the ground with a smart turn and places the coolest of finishes past Lloris.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham (Remy)

64'. Fantastic from Didier Drogba, The 36-year-old beats Federico Fazio for pace and strength and holds the ball up, before very nearly topping off a wonderful solo run with a cracking goal, but the Ivorian is clearly knackered afterwards. He is rewarded with a rest, as he is replaced by Loic Remy and the big Chelsea hero is of course treated to a standing ovation.

62'. Christian Eriksen sends in a rare Spurs corner and Jan Vertonghen balloons his header over the bar.

58'. Ryan Lennon and Mason both come off, for Nacer Chadli and Paulinho.

55'. There really isn't much going on at the moment, with the game going a bit flat and Spurs enjoying slightly more possession.

50'. Nemanja Matic is needlessly booked for a clumsy foul on Harry Kane and is suspended for the next game against Newcastle - the same reason that Diego Costa sits out of this game.

45'. Gary Cahill never quite recovered from that early collision and has been replaced by the exciting young 19-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma. Meanwhile Vlad Chiriches picks up the first booking of the game for a pull on Eden Hazard's shirt.

KICK OFF

20:39. It's all been too easy for Chelsea really. Spurs had two great opportunities to open the scoring at the start, but lived to regret not converting them, as they fell slave to the league leader's attacking prowess and and Chelsea dominated the rest of the half in every area.

HALF-TIME

44'. Big chance for Willian against the club he almost signed for, Eden Hazard gets in behind the defence yet again, before pulling it back to the Brazilian and had it not been for Lloris, it would've been three.

42'. Tottenham's defence has completely let them down, they have been absolutely woeful at the back.

36'. Chelsea have a costless-kick from an almost identical position from the one that Didier Drogba scored against the same opposition in the 2008 Carling Cup Final. The Ivorian attempts a repeat, but sends it horribly over and, with a strong feeling of irony, hits the 'Drogba Legend' banner.

30'. Ryan Mason tries a decent shot at the Chelsea goal, but Courtois has that covered. It's all Chelsea now.

24'. And it's 2! Unbelievable stuff as the Spurs defence crumbles. Hugo Lloris hits a horrible kick to Hazard, fresh from scoring and the Belgian genius played a stunning through-ball to the 36-year-old Chelsea legend and he plays a great finish past the flailing French goalkeeper.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (Drogba)

18'. And just like that - Chelsea lead. Eden Hazard just needs one chance, after an incredible one-two with Didier Drogba, the Belgian slides a shot underneath Hugo Lloris and all of a sudden, the hosts are in control.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham (Hazard)

15'. Chance for Cesc Fabregas.After good link-up play with Willian and Drogba, the Spaniard tries a shot across goal, but Lloris saves it.

12'. Another chance for Kane! He gets in past the flailing Cahill and sends a great ball across the face of goal, but no-one is there to tap it into the net! Spurs have been brilliant so far.

9'. Harry Kane is almost through again, as Spurs hit Chelsea on a devastating counter-attack and Christian Eriksen tries to slide a cheeky through ball past Cahill, but the England defender is equal to it, fortunately for Thibaut Courtois.

8'. What a chance for Harry Kane! Aaron Lennon does really well down the right and pulls back a cross for Kane and the young English striker heads a powerful one against the crossbar! What a let-off for Chelsea.

3'. Spurs have started the game very brightly and Jan Vertonghen almost has a costless header on goal, but he collides with Gary Cahill and both players go down. Should be okay now.

KICK-OFF

19:40. The teams will be out on the pitch any minute. Stay tuned for kick-off right here on VAVEL UK.

19:32. Sorry for the slight gap in text, there was a slight technical hiccup, but it's all fixed now.

19:15. There are 30 minutes to go now and a really fiesty atmosphere is starting to build here at Stamford Bridge. I hope you're as excited as us for this fiery derby.

19:00. With 45 minutes to go until kick-off, the biggest surprise is that Roberto Soldado is dropped from the starting line-up after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday. Will Harry Kane justify the rave reviews he's been earning over recent weeks? Or will Pochettino have bring on extra attacking threat in Soldado again?

18:55. Tottenham's bench reads: Vorm, Dier, Kaboul, Naughton, Chadli, Paulinho, Soldado.

18:53. Chelsea's bench reads: Cech, Zouma, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Schurrle, Salah, Remy.

18:51. BREAKING. Tottenham have announced their starting line-up for the game. The team reads: Lloris; Chiriches, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies; Bentaleb, Mason; Lennon, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.

18:50. BREAKING. Chelsea have announced their starting line-up for the game. The team reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Hazard, Oscar, Willian; Drogba.

18:43. With just over an hour until kick-off, the teams should be announced any minute. You can be sure that as soon as they are, you will be updated. Stay tuned, here on VAVEL UK.

18:32. Mark Lawrenson, BBC Football expert tips the Blues to win this game 2-0 in his weekly predictions column on the BBC website.

"Tottenham have not won at Stamford Bridge in 27 attempts since February 1990, and I cannot see them changing that dreadful record after watching them against Everton on Sunday.

Yes, Spurs won the game but they look like a collection of individuals and every department of the team looks disjointed.

Chelsea will be frustrated after Sunderland stopped them playing in their 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.

But I do not see Tottenham as being capable of doing the same thing - and I expect their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to be a very busy man on Wednesday night."

18:24. The last time they played each other was, as I just mentioned, it resulted in a defensive horror show, as Tim Sherwood's Tottenham defence fell to pieces and, in his words, 'capitulated', letting in four second-half goals, courtesy of Samuel Eto'o, a Demba Ba brace and an Eden Hazard penalty after Younes Kaboul was sent off.

18:18. Stamford Bridge has seen some cracking games down the years between these two sides and tonight will probably be no exception. 38,000 Chelsea fans all desperate to see their side stuff the visitors, like in this fixture last season.

18:12. Tottenham's line-up for the Everton win was: Lloris; Chiriches, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies; Mason, Bentaleb; Lennon, Kane, Eriksen; Soldado.

18:05. For Spurs, Naughton will most likely take his right-back spot back from fill-in Vlad Chiriches, but apart from that, expect a similar team tonight.

17:59. The Chelsea line-up for the draw with Sunderland read: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Hazard, Oscar, Willian; Costa.

17:52. The only change expected for the Chelsea line-up is for the return of either Didier Drogba or Loic Remy in place of the suspended Costa. Drogba has four goals so far this season, in his second spell at the club where he has such a legendary status, not a bad return for a 36-year-old.

17:47. Etienne Capoue and Danny Rose miss the game for Spurs through injury, while Emmanuel Adebayor, scorer of a wonderful goal here two years ago, is a doubt too. Kyle Naughton is available again, after a two-game suspension.

17:43. Chelsea's star striker Diego Costa misses the game through suspension, after picking up his 5th yellow card of the season at the weekend, while Nathan Ake won't be included in the squad, due to a hamstring injury.

17:38. Tottenham's midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has spoken to their official website about this game.

"We know what we’re capable of and we know we’re on the right road,” he said. “We just have to keep working hard in order to achieve a result against the big teams.

“We all know what Chelsea are like, they’re one of the favourites to win this league and it’s going to be a really tough game.

“But it’s a game of football where anything can happen. We’re confident that if we focus we can manage to get a result.”

17:30. Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Oscar is probably in the form of his life so far, proving a crucial cog in the Blues' machine.

"Against Sunderland it was a difficult match," Oscar tells the official Chelsea website. "We did everything we could to try and win the game but we couldn't.

"Tottenham are an attacking side but that doesn't mean they will play that way against us because we are very strong at home. We don't know how they will set their team up but it suits us if they try to attack."

17:25. His counterpart for the evening, Mauricio Pochettino, is confident about this game, hoping his side can carry on their stylish form from the weekend to cause an upset.

"For me, Chelsea are the best team so far, a strong team with unbelievable players but we believe in ourselves and our possibilities,” said the Argentine.

“We need to believe we can go to Stamford Bridge and get the three points and that is our objective, to try to play well and produce the same performance as we had against Everton.

“We are confident in our skill and it’s true we’ve had good results away."

17:20. Jose Mourinho has been in the headlines yet again, the Portuguese maverick insisting that talk of his side going unbeaten in the Premier League this season has not crossed his mind going into this game. Mourinho told the media: "If you get 10 draws you get 10 points and if you win five games and lose five games, you get 15 points. I would prefer 15 points and to lose matches than 10 points and be undefeated.

"If against Tottenham we are 0-0 with 20 minutes to go, we arenot going to play for the 0-0 to be undefeated after 21 matches. We are going to play matches to win and sometimes we will lose."

17:15. There have been some stunning FA Cup ties between the two Londoners too, with Chelsea trouncing Harry Redknapp's Spurs 5-1 at Wembley, in the 2011/12 Semi-Final.

17:10. As you can guess, there have some classic encounters with the featured sides. One in particular is the 4-4 draw on a cold Wednesday night at the Lane, back in 2008. Chelsea's Joe Cole getting his second of the night to make it 4-3 looked to have sealed it in injury time, but cult Spurs legend Robbie Keane sent a wonderful curling shot past the despairing Petr Cech deep into injury time, to cap off a historic game.

17:05. These two clubs have played each other a staggering 141 times over the years, with some absolutely storming memories. Chelsea have won 60 times, while the White Hart Lane faithful have celebrated 45. The last time Tottenham beat Chelsea in any competition was when Darren Bent and Gareth Bale put their opponents to the sword at the Bridge, back in 2010. The result didn't stop Chelsea marching to the league title two weeks later however.

17:00. The Lilywhites earned an impressive 2-1 win over Everton at the weekend, courtesy of Christian Eriksen and a rare winner from out-of-form striker Roberto Soldado to cap off a promising week of results, winning all three games, for only the second time this season. A win for Spurs tonight could potentially lift them into 6th place, depending on how hated neighbours Arsenal do against the high-flying Southampton.

16:55. Tottenham's start to the season has gone a little differently, with Mauricio Pochettino's boys only getting out of minus goal difference last weekend. Spurs sit in 9th-place, already 13 points behind their opponents tonight. The odds are not in their favour to close that gap anytime soon either, with the North Londoners not winning at Stamford Bridge since 1990. Jinx?

16:50. Chelsea are sitting very comfortably at the top of Premier League, six points clear of their nearest rival, Manchester City. Although the Blues dropped points against a resilient Sunderland on Saturday night, it was only the third occasion of this season in which they haven't won, Jose Mourinho's red-hot title favourites looking to make it 21 games unbeaten in all competitions tonight.

16:45. Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary of this Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match build-up, before minute-by-minute coverage of this fierce London derby, right here on VAVEL UK.