Roma 2-2 Sassuolo: Garcia's men fight back in fiesty four-goal encounter

Sassuolo raced into a two-goal lead within the first twenty minutes of the game, courtesy of a brace from striker Simone Zaza. His first goal was classic poaching, as he sprinted towards the ball and intercepted de Sanctis' error as he took a heavy touch on the ball. Zaza made no mistake, slotting into the roof of the net to break the deadlock after 15 minutes, whilst the 'keeper lay clutching his leg on the floor. He doubled their lead, to make it 2-0 just three minutes afterwards courtesy of a super through ball by midfielder Simone Missiroli, which he simply could not miss from with a smashing drive beyond the Italian.

Roma made a triple substitution between the half-time interval and their opening goal of the game, which came out of nothing. Ivorian winger Gervinho was played into the area after some patient build-up, and his attempted shot was blocked by the hand of the opposing defender, full-back Sime Vrsaljko - the former Arsenal forward raised his hand certain that a spot-kick should have been given, and the referee had no choice but to point to the spot for a penalty. He also booked the young defender, albeit a harsh decision given it was accidental.

Vrsaljko and de Rossi were both sent off during the game, for two yellow cards (both sent off in the second-half!).

Serbian centre-forward Adem Llajic stepped up to the spot, and send the 'keeper the wrong way in the battle of nerves with a composed-looking finish down the middle to make it 2-1 and provide a tense finish to the game.

But, the match was not finished there! Rudi Garcia's men went on the counter attack in stoppage time, and made their visitors pay in dramatic circumstances! Gervinho weaved his way past his marker, before squaring the ball wide into the feet of make-shift full-back Florenzi, who looked up and played in a low teasing delivery towards the box - Llajic pounced on the chance and slammed it into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2!

As a result of their late heroics, that well-earned point means that Roma replicate the draw that Juventus had with Fiorentina on Friday night, although there were goals in this match. They are still three points behind the league leaders and failed to take advantage of Juve's dropped points, but they'll be thankful that they did not lose any grip in the title race.