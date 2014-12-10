Bayern Munich 3-0 CSKA Moscow: Bayern cement top spot with a comfortable home win

Bayern Munich confirmed their first place finish in Group E with a 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow in a must win game for the Russian side. In order to stand any chance of qualifying, CSKA had to grab three points at the Allianz Arena but Pep Guardiola's side had different ideas.

It was the Russian club who started better as Doumbia's effort on 6 minutes rolled just wide of the post. That seemed to be CSKA's only chance before Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute as Natcho brought Franck Ribery down inside the area. Thomas Müller stepped up and made no mistake, sending Akinfeev the wrong way to make it 1-0 to the home side. After the goal, CSKA Moscow continued to pressure the Bayern net, forcing Manuel Neuer into a few fairly simple saves. Five minutes before the break, Bastian Schweinsteiger who was making his first start since the World Cup Final, saw his effort saved comfortably, rounding off a not so eventful first half.



Half Time: Bayern Munich 1-0 CSKA Moscow: Thomas Muller's penalty just before the 20 minute mark was the only talking point of the first half.

The 2nd half saw a different Bayern Munich team as they began to search for their 2nd goal, with Rode and Lewandowski both going close in the early stages. CSKA just could not get going after half time, constantly being pegged back by the German side and rarely having any chances of their own. The front three of Robben, Lewandowski and Götze were influential in creating opportunities for Bayern Munich in the 2nd half, each going close themselves. Although, it would not be any of the aforementioned three that would double the home team's lead but Sebastian Rode would head home from a Schweinsteiger costless kick in the 83rd minute. As the final whistle approached, Mario Götze grabbed his goal and Bayern Munich's 3rd as he burst through the defence and slotted it past Akinfeev with ease.



Full Time: Bayern Munich 3-0 CSKA Moscow: A meaningless game for Bayern Munich ends with 3 more points for the home team. The Round of 16 draw is Monday, December 15th and Pep Guardiola's men could possibly face Shakhtar Donetsk, Arsenal, PSG, Juventus or FC Basel.