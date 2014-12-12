Hoffenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt: Eagles on the rise in the Bundesliga

As Markus Gisdol's Hoffenheim prepare to face Eintract Frankfurt at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Friday night, the players know they face a tough test after the visitors' good form in recent weeks.

One person that is looking forward to Frankfurt's visit, however, is Pirmin Schwegler, who moved to Hoffenheim from Frankfurt this summer, after playing 128 times for the Eagles. Speaking ahead of the game, he discussed how the idea of moving forward influenced his move: "I just felt I needed a fresh challenge,'' Schwegler said. "I had five great years and picked up lots of experiences. To be followed by 12,000 fans to Bordeaux for an away game was obviously something that I'll never forget.''

The crowd will be just over double that at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Friday, and Gisdol's side will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to league strugglers Borussia Dortmund. The 1-0 loss leaves Hoffenheim down in eighth, after four losses in their last five games. The bad run of form has cancelled out their positive start to the season, but with the Bundesliga table tight and teams jostling for places, Hoffenheim find themselves just three points short of Bayer Leverkusen in third. A win on Friday night against an in-form Frankfurt side could get their season going once more.

For Frankfurt manager Thomas Schaaf, Friday's game presents an opportunity to go up against a side right next to them in the Bundesliga table, and push forward with their current momentum, after some good results in recent weeks. One man who will be key to that, is Alex Meier - the Bundesliga's current top scorer with 10 goals. Fellow Hoffenheim player Schwegler had this to say on the man in fine form: "When he gets the ball, you may as well just turn round and head back to the centre circle."

Meier and Haris Seferovic have had a hand in 17 of Eintracht’s 27 goals, which equates to 63%, and Meier will be sure to be a threat to the visitors come Friday. Hoffenheim currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga table, one point above Frankfurt and just two short of the Champions League places. They will also head into the game full of confidence after wins against Dortmund and Werder Bremen in recent weeks.