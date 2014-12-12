FC Augsburg - Bayern Munich: German champions aim to extend the gap

As Bayern Munich seemingly cruise serenely to another Bundesliga title, it seems somewhat ridiculous to take a look at how they will get on in their next game, and certainly remiss to suggest they shall have any problems. An away trip to high-flying FC Augsburg on Saturday, however, might just test the Bavarians' considerable talents.

"We'll give it everything to spring a surprise" - Markus Weinzierl

Augsburg boss Markus Weinzierl continues to approach every game with a flippant, "well we'll see", type of attitude - and so far it appears to be working. The manager has insisted that the club's main aim this season is to avoid relegation, but spirits are high after some impressive form. Weinzierl remains wary, however, speaking in his press conference of Augsburg's aim of causing an upset: "Bayern are the overwhelming favourites, but we'll give it everything to spring a surprise," he said. With the manifold twists and turns of this Bundesliga campaign, the fans might just believe they can.

It may seem a little rash to suggest that Augsburg can suddenly compete with the big boys, but good form and history is on their side. It was Augsburg, last April, that ended Bayern's 53-game Bundesliga unbeaten streak - but they will know that the game at the SGL Arena will be a different kettle of fish entirely. Despite this, their 2-1 victory over 1. Koln last weekend was their fourth win on the trot - a club record for die Függerstädter, taking them to third place. It is perhaps asking a lot to continue that streak against the Bundesliga giants, but as is their norm: they will give it a real go.

"Augsburg have nothing to lose in a game against Bayern" - Pep Guardiola

Despite the considerable success of this Guardiola side already this season - including booking their place in the Champions League with ease, collecting 15 points from six games - Guardiola remains wary of Augsburg's threat, citing their home support as a big factor: "They play really well. The pitch is smaller, the stadium is always full and it's a derby so the pressure is high," explained Guardiola. Continuing, he pointed to their fearless attitude and how it's reaped rewards: "Augsburg has nothing to lose in a game against Bayern. Obviously we have a lot of respect for them but we want to win and get the three points. It's always tough."

For all the talk of shocks and upsets, Bayern will remain quietly confident they can take care of business. Dispatching CSKA Moscow 3-0 midweek to move serenely into the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners was no problem, and they are already a comfortable seven points clear of their nearest rivals in the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg. Guardiola has reported a fully fit side - apart from the long-term absentees, of course - and Bayern fans will hope their side can continue their unstoppable charge in what promises to be a feisty Bavarian derby on Saturday.