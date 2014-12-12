Mainz 05 - VfB Stuttgart: Okazaki looking to get one over on old club

With the pressure increasing on Mainz 05, having not won a game since the eighth week of the Bundesliga campaign, Saturday's match against Bundesliga bottom side VfB Stuttgart offers the perfect opportunity to stop the string of bad results. A loss, however, could see them drifting ever closer to the relegation zone.

After six Bundesliga games without a victory, Kasper Hjulmand has seen his Mainz side slip slowly - but surely - down the league table over the past months. Their last win - a 2-1 defeat of FC Augsburg - now seems a lifetime away, as they made an unbeaten start to their league campaign. Due to the tight nature of the league positions this season, a win this Saturday would see them right back on track - but Hjulmand knows his side need a victory sooner rather than later.

Hjulmand's side are still, let's not forget, in 11th place, and just seven points adrift of the top four places. The fans' attention is at the other end, however, after the bad string of results. Mainz will also come into the game low on confidence after slipping to a 2-1 defeat in their last outing to Hamburger SV. Ex Stuttgart player Shinji Okazaki, by far Mainz's best player, might have some to say about playing his old club, however, as he hopes to lift his side away from the wrong end of the table.

Huub Stevens' and Armin Veh's Stuttgart, on the other hand, are not in a much better position. Stuttgart sit miserably at the bottom of the Bundesliga table, after collecting just 12 points from 14 games. Their defence - which is the joint-worst record in the league alongside Werder Bremen - has leaked a terrible 31 goals already this campaign, and Veh knows his side must stem the tide at the back if they are to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

There is something to cheer about for Stuttgart fans, however, as they managed to pick up three points against FC Freiburg at the end of November, with an emphatic 4-1 win. They were soon brought crushingly back down to Earth, however, when Schalke 04 dispatched them 4-0 last weekened. Just like the teams around them, Stuttgart need just a couple of wins and the momentum will switch. A result away at Mainz might just be the tipping point for their season.