Getafe v Barcelona: Barca look to keep the pressure on Real

Luis Enrique takes his Barcelona side to Madrid on Saturday afternoon to take on Cosmin Contra's Getafe.

Barca go into this weekend two points behind Real Madrid ahead of Real's trip to Almeria on Friday evening. If Real pick up the three points as expected, Barca will find themselves five behind their rivals going into this game and with Real in record breaking form, Los Cules cannot afford to let that gap grow.

Barcelona have had a good week coming from a goal behind twice in wins over Espanyol in La Liga (5-1) and Paris St Germain in the Champions League (3-1). That win in the Champions League meant that Barca won their group and will therefore be seeded in Monday's last sixteen draw. Those wins stretched Barcelona's winning run to eight consecutive victories in all competitions since losing back to back games to Real Madrid and Celta Vigo.

Lionel Messi's hat trick against Espanyol took his league tally to thirteen goals ahead of previous top scorer, Neymar who has eleven. We are still waiting for Luis Suarez's first league goal for the Catalans although he got his second Champions League goal in midweek against PSG.

Barca will be without the injured Rafinha and Thomas Vermaelen for the trip to Madrid but should otherwise be at full strength with Messi, Neymar and Gerard Pique likely to be involved despite missing training on Thursday.

Getafe are currently twelfth in La Liga with fifteen points from their fourteen games. They are on a poor run at present with no wins in their last four games. Scoring goals has been an issue for Contra's side and only Granada have scored less this season. Their home form hasn't been great with just two wins and four goals from their seven games at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Los Azulones will be without Fredy Hinestroza (suspended), Sergio Escudero (injured) and Roberto Lago (injured) for the visit of Barcelona. It will undoubtedly be a tough game but they will take confidence from a draw in the Camp Nou last season that ended a run of six successive defeats to the Catalans.

Barcelona know with Real in seemingly unstoppable form they cannot afford to drop points here. If La Liga is going to be competitive Barca need to match Real stride for stride but Getafe will be no pushovers and Luis Enrique's side will need to play well to take three points away from the capital.

Predicted Lineups

Getafe - Guaita; Valera, Naldo, Velazquez, Alexis; Lacen, Rodriguez; Yoda, Sarabia, Lafita; Baba.

Barcelona - Bravo; Alves, Pique, Mathieu, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Xavi; Suarez, Messi, Neymar.