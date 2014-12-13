Werder Bremen 3-3 Hannover: Kiyotake shines as Selke scores late equaliser in enthralling game

This match was played at the Weserstadion, as Werder Bremen hosted Hannover in an intriguing tale of the tape between two sides in contrasting positions in the league table. Hannover were ninth before kick-off, on 20 points, whilst Bremen were struggling in the bottom two, yet there were only six points separating them.

From kick-off, it was evident that it was going to be a fast-paced game. Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler had to be alert to divert the diving header from full-back Gebre Selassie, who nearly broke the deadlock from a corner-kick after just 3 minutes.

Hannover midfielder Manuel Schmiedebach almost punished the hosts on the counter attack, but his stinging hit towards goal fired wide of the mark in the 5th minute. After some dangerous work on the right hand side by creative midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake, the visitors made Bremen pay with a neatly-finished tap-in from close range by midfielder Lars Stindl, who scored his third goal of the season in the 12th minute.

Bremen 'keeper Richard Strebringer will have been annoyed at his defenders, who did not help him out efficiently enough to clear the danger, as it was evident that Hannover were pressing towards his goal but nothing was done to mark and halt the run of Stindl - a cheap goal to concede in truth.

The game continued with the same attacking intensity, and in the 20th minute the first yellow card of the game was brandished to midfielder Felix Kroos for a silly challenge. Stindl came close to giving Hannover the lead again, his stunning effort in the area was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Strebringer who was desperate not to concede again. Hiroki Sakai was the second played to go into referee Tobias Welz' book after 35 minutes, moments before a piece of individual brilliance from Bremen midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic meant the hosts were suddenly back into the game, with a well-taken costless-kick strike which flew past Zieler into the back of the net, 25 yards out with a chipped effort.

With six minutes until the break, Janek Sternberg was replaced by Santiago Garcia after sustaining an injury which meant that he was unable to continue.

And after the half-time interval, it was Bremen who had woken up significantly enough to take the lead! A low drive inside the area from striker Melvyn Lorenzen allowed the hosts to go into the lead for the first time in the match, making the score 2-1. Lorenzen was then substituted after his fine strike, for Davie Selke.

Hannover managed to level the scoring, just seven minutes afterwards. Some patient passing build-up play in the opposition half was poorly defended by the hosts, who were unable to stop Kiyotake from slotting the ball into the path of Spanish striker Joselu, who had no problem toe-poking the ball past Strebringer to equalise.

Then, just a minute or two later, Hannover scored again. The goal was credited to Kiyotake, although Joselu would have liked to take the credit. A teasing cross into the area had the Bremen defenders completely confused and Joselu appeared to lift his leg to strike the ball towards goal, although it bobbled past Strebringer into the bottom corner of the net, without touching the Spaniard's boot. Schmiedebach and Caldirola were both booked in quick succession, as well as Gülselam late on.

Despite a late charge to find an equaliser, Bremen found themselves down and almost out of the contest, with two minutes plus stoppages to play. A late twist in the tale, as substitute Selke made it 3-3 after a dragback inside the area meant the ball fell to his feet and he simply could not miss. After the two minutes of stoppage time were played, referee Tobias Welz blew his whistle to end what was an entertaining game of football.