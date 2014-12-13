VfL Wolfsburg - SC Paderborn 07: Hecking's high-flyers take on Bundesliga newcomers

As Dieter Hecking's high-flying VfL Wolfsburg prepare to welcome Bundesliga newcomers SC Paderborn 07 on Sunday, the players and fans would ordinarily expect a comfortable victory. However, André Breitenreiter's side have caused a storm so far this campaign, and to be sure: Paderborn will give as good as they get.

"We have the advantage of playing the last game, it could give us the motivation to consolidate second" - Dieter Hecking

Wolfsburg boss Hecking knows the importance of playing last this weekend and knowing the other results, as his side prepare to consolidate their second-placed position in the league table: "We have the advantage of playing the last game of the weekend because that allows us to see all the other results and what they mean for us,'' he said. "That could give us even more motivation to consolidate our second spot.'' Continuing, the manager insisted that he side were aware of the challenge that Paderborn will bring, after suprising the Bundesliga with their performances this season: "They are certainly not going to come here to gift us the points. They led in Leverkusen until late on and that should be enough of a warning for us," Hecking said.

Hecking's side are in second place, five points clear of FC Augsburg after the latter's 4-0 defeat to league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon. The result, however, leaves them 10 points adrift of the Bundesliga champions, and a win against Paderborn is a must if they are to keep the pressure on the Bavarians. The Wolfsburg players will be high in spirits after dispatching Lille 3-0 away from home midweek to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League. They also won their last Bundesliga game, coming out 3-1 winners over Hannover 96 last weekend.

For Paderborn and manager Breitenreiter, the fairytale continues as his side continue to upset the established order and make significant inroads in the Bundesliga league table. Sure, his side may have not won since the start of November, but they have showed an incredible tenacity and spirit that has brought them many supporters throughout this campaign.

Breitenreiter's side, despite no wins in their last four fixtures, still sit 11th in the Bundesliga table on 17 points from 14 games - a far cry from the relegation battle critics expected them to be in from the outset. The magic is still alive, but fans must remain wary: with a tightly-contested league this season, a bad run of results can see a slide slip quickly down to the wrong end of the Bundesliga table. Paderborn must keep battling as they have - with a fearless attitude - and although Sunday's away visit to Wolfsburg may be a big ask, the important thing is looking forward and continuing to surprise.