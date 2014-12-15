Dortmund target Paulo Dybala and Kevin Kampl

After struggling in the early part of the season, it looks like Borussia Dortmund could make moves in the transfer market to try and kick-start their campaign.

Kevin Kampl and Paulo Dybala have been touted as January signings that could turn their Bundesliga campaign around. The Slovenian winger is reportedly set to leave Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, with Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen interested in capturing his signature. There is one problem, however, as sporting director Ralf Rangnick is keen to keep him within the RB-family and a move to Leipzig could be the way to do so.

Kampl has been instrumental in Salzburg's recent successes and a move to Leverkusen would see him join up with former boss Roger Schmidt. Jürgen Klopp and his board supposedly see him as a successor to Marco Reus and could make the move in January if needs be. Unfortunately for both, it appears that Leipzig will be his destination in the summer and especially if they gain promotion to the Bundesliga, with Rangnick saying, "There are good reasons that he can achieve all his goals in Leipzig."

On his current form, it's easy to see why the German giants are after Kampl. He's notched up a mighty eleven goals and laid on a further sixteen for his team-mates. Due to the style of play and pressing he played with under Schmidt at RBS, he would fit straight into the game-plans of his former coach and Klopp. Sport24 in Austria are seemingly sure that he'll leave Salzburg, but with Southampton and Tottenham also interested, it could be a saga that will rumble on through the transfer window.

Paulo Dybala is another promising talent that BVB could look to bring in. German tabloid 'BILD' reported on Monday that the Westphalians are now competing with Arsenal to secure his signature. The Argentine forward has been a star for Palermo this season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in fifteen Serie A games.

Arsenal are apparently set to offer £31million to secure his services, though as to why Arsene Wenger wants another forward is confusing; Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Lukas Podolski are all capable of occupying a striker role, so the move doesn't make much sense on paper. Dortmund have reportedly made contact with Dybala and with a lack of goals being a serious problem at the Westfalenstadion, he could solve their striking woes.