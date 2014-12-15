Bayern reportedly favourites to sign wonderkid Ødegaard

According to several news outlets over the past few days, current Bundesliga champions and league leaders Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign Norwegian midfield talent Martin Ødegaard - a 15-year-old who became the youngest player to represent his national team at the UEFA European Championship qualifiers just a few months back.

He has already trained at Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester United, whilst defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and FA Cup winners Arsenal are amongst a whole host of European clubs that are interested in him; given his talent and potential at such a young age to develop into a world-class player in the future, a massive transfer-saga is on the cards.

Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had this to say, as quoted by ESPN: "He's a very interesting player who however has offers from all over Europe, we'll see whether he opts for us at the end of the day. I believe that he wants to make a decision in the next few months."

Meanwhile, Dutch forward Arjen Robben said this to Kicker, on Ødegaard's potential future: "The lad's only 15... just let him play football. At this age you just need to train, play and have fun. He's just very, very young - I think that a lot is headed his way. I hope he makes the right decision; the most important thing is that those close to him remain calm."