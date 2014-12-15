Champions League last 16 draw: A look at the prospects of the German teams

With all four of the Bundesliga's finest teams progressing to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, it promises to be another positive year for German football in Europe. With 2014 finalists Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid also making the latter stages, however, the Spanish sides will be attempting to rule once more. One thing is for certain: we're in for a treat.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayern Munich

The Champions League throws up its fair share of surprises, but you will not find many people - critics and fans alike - willing to give Shakhtar Donetsk a chance of progressing from this tie. Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich have been peerless this season, and aside from a slip-up against Manchester City, have looked comfortable as they topped Group E with 15 points in six games.

"Bayern have never played against Donetsk, but I have" - Pep Guardiola

Guardiola, after hearing the news, confessed he was relishing taking on the Ukranian outfit, as despite Bayern having never played them, the Spanish manager has previous experience: "Bayern have never played against Donetsk, but I have five times, four times in the Champions League and once in the Super Cup, and I even lost to them once," he said. "Mircea Lucescu is one of the best coaches in Europe. They have many good Brazilians, young talented players who always like to attack. I am looking forward to the ties and I think it will be an excellent match as both teams like to attack."

It seems unlikely that Shakhtar can see off a Bayern side that have looked imperious this season - both domestically and in Europe - but they performed reasonably well in Group H, collecting nine points. The Ukranian side will, of course, go in as underdogs - and many will suspect this to be a humiliating experience for Lucescu's players.

Schalke 04 v Real Madrid

It's another Champions League tie that seems cut and dry, but this time you can chaulk one up for the La Liga enthusiasts, as Carlo Anceloti's Real Madrid prepare to face Schalke 04 - a repeat of the same stage in last year's competition. Then, Madrid's superstars took the German side apart, running out 9-2 winners on aggregate en route to La Decima.

Madrid have looked unstoppable so far in this year's competition, winning all six of their Group A matches while scoring 16 goals, and conceding just two. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will expect to book their place in the quarter-finals with comparative ease, but it does not pay to be complacent. Anceloti's side must keep their eyes on the prize if they want to progress.

Schalke, on the other hand, did not do too badly in the group stages, finishing behind Chelsea - albeit by some distance, and somewhat expectedly. Facing last year's winners will be a different kettle of fish, however, and it will be a tough ask for Roberto di Matteo to get the kind of performance needed from his players.

Juventus v Borussia Dortmund

"We have the greatest respect for Borussia Dortmund" - Pavel Nedved

This is a tie that promises to be one of the most tightly-contested battles of the last 16 stage. Juventus' struggles in Europe have been well documented, but they still sit atop the Serie A table - one point in front of AS Roma. After just about qualifying - behind Atletico Madrid in first place - it is time for Massimiliano Allegri's side to show just how good they are, and despite Dortmund's unpressive league form, director Pavel Nedved recognises their threat: "We have the greatest respect for Borussia Dortmund. They might be going through a disappointing spell in the Bundesliga, but they will recover from that because they have shown in Europe that they have a dangerous team and they have produced some great performances [this term]. So we will face them with all due respect."

For Jurgen Klopp and Dortmund, this has been one of the most bizarre seasons in the club's history. Klopp's side have taken their Champions League group by storm, topping it on goal difference - alongside Arsenal - with 13 points. It was an impressive demonstration of counter-attacking football and is a huge improvement from their domestic struggles at late.

Incredibly, Klopp's side are currently in the Bundesliga relegation zone, and it is that situation alone that means coming up against Italian giants the Juventus could spell the end of Dortmund's Champions League hopes.

Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid always seem to be one of those teams that fans never seem to mind drawing in the latter stages - well, if social media is anything to by. You would think people would learn. Diego Simeone's side are about as well-drilled and compact as it gets, won their group with 13 points, and you do not want to be fighting it out with them over two legs in a Champions League last 16 tie.

Unfortunately for Bayer Leverkusen, that is the task ahead. Having a solid season in the Bundesliga - 3rd in the table and in good form - will not hurt their confidence, however Madrid aren't doing so badly themselves: 3rd in La Liga - but admittedly now seven points adrift of their Madrid rivals, Real. This could be the tie of the last 16 if it plays out properly. Both these sides have the potential to go through over two legs - but you might have to just fancy the Spaniards this time around.