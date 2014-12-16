Borussia Dortmund - VfL Wolfsburg: Opportunity knocks for Klopp's men

It has been a nighmare of a season for Borrusia Dortmund fans - well, domestically, at least. Slipping back into the relegation zone of the Bundesliga table last weekend, Jurgen Klopp's struggling side now host high-flying Wolfsburg in a tough test on Wednesday night.

"The best news is that the game takes place at the Signal-Iduna park, I can promise that we will totally commit ourselves" - Jurgen Klopp

Dortmund's home record has picked up in recent weeks, however, with respective 1-0 victories over Borussia Monchengladbach - and, more recently, Hoffenheim. It is this relatively solid home success that Klopp must cling to, and he spoke ahead of the game on the important of the home fans' support: "[Wolfsburg] are super-confident and play good football," he said. "The best news is that the game takes place at the Signal-Iduna Park. I hope that the fans will create a kind of atmosphere again that wouldn't be possible in this situation anywhere else in the world." Klopp touched upon the attitude of his players, suggesting that they are fully on board as they look to improve their domestic fortunes: "I can promise that we will commit ourselves totally", he said.

After a paltry three wins in 15 Bundesliga fixtures, Dortmund are sat just one point in front of FC Augsburg, who are holding up the league table. With the tight positions in the table this campaign, however, fans will know that Dortmund merely need to string a few wins together to start climbing higher up the league. Last weekend saw their confidence dented once more, however, after a 1-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin - courtesy of ex-player Julian Schieber. Fans are despondent, and Klopp needs to change his side's fortunes around fast. A win against high-flying Wolfsburg may just be the start of that.

"A wounded boxer is not an easy one to fight" - Dieter Hecking

Dieter Hecking's Woflsburg could not be having a much better season, as they sit in second place in the Bundesliga - albeit nine points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich - and rest comfortably knowing in Europe after making it to the last 32 of the Europa League. Despite their polar-opposite form to their opponents Dortmund on Wednesday night, Hecking remains wary of taking on Klopp's "wounded" men: "Dortmund are under a lot of pressure, a wounded boxer is not an easy one to fight," he said. "We will have to produce a top performance to take anything from Dortmund."

Undoubtedly, Wolfsburg have been a surprise package this season, managing to overcome the madness that is the top of the Bundesliga table to almost solidify their place in the top four. Hecking's side are now six points clear of a drop out of the Champions League places. A 1-1 draw with SC Paderborn last weekend did not help their title aspirations, however, letting the gap between them and Bayern extend to nine points. Wolfsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night - but a battle against struggling Dortmund will not be the easiest fixture.