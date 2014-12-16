RB Leipzig monitoring promising midfielder Ramadan Sobhy

On Tuesday, German newspaper BILD reported that RB Leipzig are interested in Al Ahly's midfielder Ramadan Sobhy.

The teenager would apparently cost around €200,000, according to the paper. He played an important role in the Egyptian club's recent success in the CAF Confederations final a few weeks ago and is starting to draw the attention of larger teams in Europe.

Sobhy has recently signed a new contract at the Eygptian giants, until 2020, which could be a stumbling block for any move. Ralf Rangnick, Sporting Director at Leipzig, has recognised this and still seems set to make an attempt to sign the 17-year-old.

Already a regular at under 20 level for his country, he scored twice during the Egyptian Premier League season; one of which was a vitally important late winner against Al Nasr, having broken into the starting side at such a tender age is no mean feat.

Although, with Leipzig signing Zsolt Kalmar and already having Clemens Fandrich and Dominik Kaiser, it would be a move that could see Sobhy having to prove himself once more. Leipzig currently sit seventh in the 2.Bundesliga, three points behind second placed Karlsruher SC with a game in hand.