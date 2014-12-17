Wolfsburg linked with move for unsettled Shaqiri

According to fresh reports, it has emerged that Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg have become the favourites to sign Bayern Munich's Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window. Liverpool approached Bayern over the availability of the 23-year-old player, as they were eagerly hoping for a man to help boost their lack of firepower given the void left by Luis Suárez following his big money move over to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Shaqiri himself had a good World Cup campaign with national side Switzerland, contributing significantly in attack (scoring a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Honduras) in an otherwise average-looking team as they managed to progress through to the Last 16, before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Argentina in the first round of knock-outs back in Brazil.

He was signed by Bayern back in 2012 for around £9million pounds, and was heralded as the future of the club as a 21-year-old rising star who had shone in the UEFA Champions League with Swiss club FC Basel, who did not have much of a European pedigree beforehand but have since established a reputation for being a tough team to beat.

However, you can understand why he is disappointed at his lack of chances. He has only played a full 90 minutes of football ONCE this term for Bayern (in their 1-1 draw with Schalke back in August), despite his potential and clear talent as an attacking threat upon opposition defences - often left on the substitutes' bench until late, does not get the chance to shine or prove his worth to Guardiola.

He had this to say, to Swiss media: "I wanted a move in the summer, of course, but the club made their decision and I've just got to live with it. I just felt after the World Cup that it would be better for me to try something new. I thought about moving and I had lots of enquiries, but Bayern decided I had to stay - and you can't do much about that as a player. Everybody knows I want to be playing more; I've got to speak with Bayern before anybody. I just get the impression I would never be a regular starter, not even if I score in every game."

And soon after his comments were released, rumours circulated over the Internet that his future was in huge doubt and that Bayern would allow him to leave in January, if the right price was bid for him. Their asking price for him has been quoted as £16million pounds, which Wolfsburg are financially strong enough to pay.

Liverpool meanwhile, their main transfer target in January is a striker. Although Shaqiri can play as a striker, his preferred position is as a winger/attacking forward. The fact that Wolfsburg have improved drastically over the past few months with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ricardo Rodriguez and Ivan Perisic in their side, shows that Shaqiri would most probably prefer to join them over The Reds, especially because they can offer the prospect of Champions League football next season.