SV Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund: Struggling sides do battle in the Bundesliga

As the Hinrunde comes to a close, Borussia Dortmund will be glad to see the back of it, after suffering a torrid campaign so far. An away trip to the league's worst side, SV Werder Bremen, however, offers Jurgen Klopp's side the opportunity to at least close out a dismal year on a positive note.

For Bremen boss Viktor Skrypnyk, the season thus far could not have gone any worse, as Die Grün-Weißen truly are in crisis. Languishing miserably at the bottom of the Bundesliga table, Bremen's defensive frailties have cost them repeatedly in their opening 16 games, shipping an incredible 38 goals.

Despite having just 14 points, even one result can make all the difference as the fight to survive relegation is so tight - and Bremen are capable of scoring goals, with 24 to their name. The likes of Franco Di Santo and Davie Selke have made the difference - with the former currently out through injury - but Bremen come into the fixture low on confidence, after being taken apart 4-1 by high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game.

"The time will come in my life when I am no longer coach of this team" - Jurgen Klopp

Dortmund's struggles have been well-documented this season, but as the Bundesliga kicked off in August it would have been unimaginable for most that Dortmund would have been sat in the relegation places - and that Klopp's job would be in the line. The German has, however, accepted of late that his time in charge of Die Schwarzgelben might be coming to an end, and was pensive ahead of the game against Bremen on Saturday: "The time will come in my life when I am no longer coach of this team, but what I know now that I will most definitely miss, and what is absolutely extraordinary, is the way the fans have supported us."

Despite the unwavering loyalty of the Dortmund fans, his side's position in the Bundesliga table is unacceptable of a side of Dortmund's calibre. 16th, with just 15 points from 16 games is a miserable return, and yet in some ways it seems incredible that Dortmund's position is not worse than it is. Due to the tightly-contested Bundesliga table this season, a win - depending on other results - could even see Klopp's side climb as high as 12th. Dortmund were unlucky last time out, conceding a late goal to high-flyers Wolfsburg in a 2-2 draw. Going into the New Year, it is about time Dortmund gave their fans some reward for their support - and Saturday's game could provide just that.