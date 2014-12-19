FC Augsburg - Borussia Monchengladbach: Key Bundesliga clash at the SGL arena

Two of the Bundesliga's heavyweights go head-to-head this Saturday as Lucien Favre's Borussia Monchengladbach travel to FC Augsburg with both sides having a strong campaign. With our hosts sitting 6th, but just three points adrift of their opponents in 3rd, this promises to be a cracking fixture at the SGL arena.

"Now I'm at Borussia Monchengladbach and we want to win every game we play" - Andre Hahn

Augsburg have had a strong season and look in even better shape than they did on their way to their best ever Bundesliga finish last season - narrowly missing out on the Euopean places. It has been unexpectedly positive for Augsburg fans, especially after Gladbach deprived them of one of their best players, Andre Hahn. Now a Gladbach player, he had this old team: "Augsburg are playing a great season and I can only take my hat off to them,'' Hahn said on his new club's website. "They are very solid as a team and are going to make things very hard for us. They are particularly strong at home. I played one and a half years there and of course I'm still in touch with them, but I'm now at Borussia Monchengladbach and we want to win every game we play."

Augsburg come into Saturday's game off the back of two defeats in a week - to Hannover 96 and Bayern Munich - but still remain in a solid 6th place in the Bundesliga table, and can kick forward with three points against Gladbach on Saturday. A win would see them rise closer - and even into - the Champions League places - and set themselves up nicely for the New Year. Augsburg will be looking to immediately bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Hannover 96 on Tuesday night.

"Augsburg have a very good team and excellent playesr, they put you under a lot of pressure" - Lucien Favre

Two defeats in a week for Augsburg have seen them drop down the Bundesliga table, but Gladbach boss Favre knows not to pay any attention to the recent losses - instead he realises that every game in the Bundesliga is a scrap for points this season, and this one is no different: "Augsburg have a very good team and excellent players,'' Favre said. "They put you under a lot of pressure and are very engaged and aggressive. We're going to have to fight, but that goes for every game we play, otherwise you don't get any points.'' With the league positions tightly-contested, Favre's comments ring true. Gladbach fans will be hoping their side can finish 2014 strongly.

Gladbach are having an impressive season. Favre's side sit 3rd place in the Bundesliga table, as German football reaches its six-week winter break. Favre knows his side are fully capable of reaching the Champions League places once again, but with the battle at the top tighter than ever, the wins must continue. On Wednesday night they did just that, comfortably seeing off bottom side Werder Bremen 4-1. They will go into Saturday's game with Augsburg with the confidence flowing.