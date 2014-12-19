VfB Stuttgart - SC Paderborn: Reds' boss Stevens wants to give back to the fans

VfB Stuttgart, on Saturday, are looking to do something they have yet to do this season - win two games in a row. For the visitors SC Paderborn, this season has been a whirlwind of emotion, but already that unexpectedly fantastic start is beginning to slip, as they drift down the Bundesliga table.

After Stuttgart beat Hamburg midweek, they gifted themselves another chance to win consecutive Bundesliga games - the fourth time they have done so this season. It is no small surprise, then, that the Swabians have been unsuccessful this season, languishing down in 15th - just a single point above the relegation zone.

"It's only the first small step in the right direction" - Huub Stevens

Stuttgart's 1-0 win over Hamburger SV was a major relief for the fans and for manager Huub Stevens, who had this to say on his side's win: "It's only the first small step in the right direction,'' he said. "Now I want us to take the next step against Paderborn,'' he added on his club's website. Continuing, he had this to say on his side's postiion and the idea of going into the Christmas break with a positive result: "In our situation, every positive result is important, but of course we want to break up for the winter with a good performance and the result to go with it."

"We have already exceeded all of our expectations" - Andre Breitenreiter

For Paderborn, the initial excitement of surprising critics and fans alike and storming up the Bundesliga table has abated somewhat in recent weeks, as they have slipped further down the table. Despite that, manager Andre Breitenreiter remains positive about his team's performance: "We have already exceeded all of our expectations and the team have been magnificent." Paderborn are just three points adrift of the relegation zone but Breitenreiter had this to say: "We all knew there would be difficult phases, but then you only have to look at where we have come from to realise that we're punching above our weight,'' he said."

It is hard to argue with the manager's words. Even if Paderborn should slip and find themselves going down come the end of the campaign - which is easily possible - they have put on some wonderful performances and played well above their expected level, all things considered. A 2-1 defeat to Schalke 04 on Wednesday night leaves them coming into this game on the back of a defeat, but if Paderborn play with the same spirit and confidence they have this season, they will know that Stuttgart are there for the taking come Saturday afternoon.