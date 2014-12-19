Mainz 05 1-2 Bayern Munich: All the post-match reaction

A late Arjen Robben goal broke Mainz 05 fans' hearts on Friday night, as Bayern Munich snatched all three points at the death, coming out 2-1 winners after Elwin Soto's opener for the home side was cancelled out just minutes later by a sublime Bastian Schweinsteiger costless-kick.

"They deserved a point, but that's football" - Arjen Robben

It seemed a cruel way for the game to end at the Coface Arena, with Mainz playing well another to at least deserve a point against an injury-ridden Bayern side - but as Robben said post-match: "that's football." The Dutchman, despite his obvious delight, seemed almost apologetic, saying: "I'm really happy with the win but I do feel sorry for Mainz. They deserved a point. I told them that, but that's football." It almost seems inevitable too - Pep Guardiola's Bundesliga champions are running way with another title, and their dominance seemingly cannot be stopped.

"We can all go into the holidays happy now" - Arjen Robben

Guardiola's Bayern side were already 11 points clear of Wolfsburg at the top of the Bundesliga table, but stretch their lead to 14 ahead of Wolfsburg's game against 1. Koln on Saturday. Despite seemingly running away with the title, there was an obvious happiness about the squad having extended their lead before German football's winter break: "We can all go into the holidays happy now. I wish you all Happy Christmas and enjoy the new year!", said the match-winner Robben. One thing is for sure: the Bayern players certainly will as they look ahead to the coming New Year, the second half of the Bundesliga campaign, and a Champions League last 16 battle over two-legs against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Another man that will be heading into the festive break full of good spirits, is Schweinsteiger, whose incredible costless-kick set Bayern on their way to a comeback - to the dismay of the Mainz fans. He left the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance as he seemed to stroll up and hit it perfectly into the top left corner. Asked whether he could have hit the costless kick better, Schweinsteiger (laughing) replied: "No, you can't." Modest from the German, but it was a spectacularly taken goal.

"We battled so hard today" - Johannes Geis

It is easy to treat this as just another Bayern three points as their quest for domestic and European dominance rolls on, but spare a thought for the Mainz players who battled hard and really deserved to get something from the game. Johannes Geis, speaking post-match, suggested it was hard to take for the players and the fans: !It's really tough. We battled so hard today. We drove towards goal, which we have missed of late. Neuer made a great save vs. Malli."

Instead, Mainz fans leave the Coface Arena disappointed, and with six weeks ahead of them to think it over before their side play again. Kassper Hjulmand must restore the confidence of his players before German football returns. In 11th place, but just three points above the drop - Mainz could be in a precarious position before this Bundesliga matchweek is done. Hjulmand knows that when the season returns his side have a lot to work to do. For Bayern, the Bundesliga unbeaten run continues - and not many would bet against it ending soon.