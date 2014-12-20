Volland: "It's a real honour to lead Germany's U21s out as captain"

After a remarkable breakthrough season, Kevin Volland is now a household name and is catching the eye of Europe's top clubs. He spoke to UEFA.com about a whirlwind twelve months.

"Indeed, there have been worse years for me (laughs)." said Volland, who was a leading light for Hoffenheim last season. He and Roberto Firmino formed a strong partnership in 2014 and when asked to reflect on the year he's had, he was pleased, "I think I have developed well through constant hard work. The fact that I have been able to help Hoffenheim on the pitch, as well as being given the chance to play for Germany, has been wonderful. The experiences I had in the Germany training camp just ahead of the World Cup were very important for me."

Although he was selected in the training camp squad, Volland missed out on the chance to go to Brazil. It was a decision that many questioned at the time, but he says it's spurred him on: "Of course, it's a shame it didn't work out. I just failed to make that final step. But I managed to get that out of my head fairly quickly and used it as a motivation. At one point, I want to play a major tournament, and I am laying the groundwork for that in training. I would never accept less than full throttle from myself."

Volland is the skipper of Germany's U21 side and he looking forward to the finals in France, "It's a real honour to lead Germany's U21s out as captain. The qualification process for the final tournament was not a walk in the park – it was really hard work. If I get to play, I will give it my all on the pitch. And when Joachim Löw calls, I will give it my all for the senior squad. Both teams play a role in my head."

Continuously working hard and one player that would never gives up, his dad is an inspiration to him, "My father certainly set that example – as an ice-hockey player, but also in his private life. He was and is a very important focal point for me, and I have definitely inherited this from him."

His highlight of the year was no real surprise, "It was probably my debut for Germany's senior team. I'd listened to the national anthem a few times playing for the youth teams, but that was exceptional. I will never forget it." Since then, Volland's made three appearance for the national team and looks set to become a fixture of the side in the years to come.

Though the 22-year-old remains focused, despite all the success, "I want to continue on my path. I don't have any major targets like a specific position in the table or a certain number of goals. I go into every match with the same attitude. I'll give 100% for the team and surely reap the rewards for it at the end. If I know I have given my all, then I'm satisfied with that. Away from the pitch? If it were up to me, everything would stay the way it is now."

After his final Bundesliga game of the calendar year, against Hertha Berlin, on Sunday, he'll have almost a month with a competitive fixture. He's planning on spending the festive time with his nearest and dearest, "I'll be with my family. There is a lot of delicious food and we will spend a calm Christmas time together. Home is the best place to refuel the batteries."