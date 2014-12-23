Huntelaar urges Schalke to sign Nigel de Jong

Schalke striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has recommended fellow countryman Nigel de Jong to the Royal Blues' board.

The Dutch forward wants to strengthen the Gelsenkirchen side's midfield, somewhat surprising given the abundance of them within the Schalke squad. De Jong's contract runs out in the summer, although he has made noises that a stay at AC Milan would be favourable and he can speak to clubs in January.

Another player rumoured to interest Schalke is Hannover captain Lars Stindl, though the player denied that a move to Westphalia had already been completed. Huntelaar had this to say about signing de Jong, "I recommended De Jong to [CEO Horst] Heldt. I have spoken to him about De Jong, as I have other Dutch footballers whose contracts are expiring and could make us better."

"But it's not for me to decide who should arrive at Schalke. I can only give some advice. It's the club who will decide who to bet on."

Huntelaar signed a contract extension on Saturday, ending speculation of a move this season. Now committed to 2017, his decision to stay on was the perfect end to a topsy-turvy Hinrunde for Schalke.

Quotes via GOAL.com