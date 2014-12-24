Brazil 2002: Where are they now?

To most, when asked who the best Brazil side of all time are, the masterclass of Mexico 1970 springs to mind, that spicy blend of sexiness and lethality, the re-invention of the beautiful game, led by the greatest player to ever grace the pitch and his disciples.

But for most football fans, that’s now either a distant memory, or not a memory at all and more a piece of trivia, handed down a generation. The Brazilians beat their own record in 2002 when they lifted their fifth FIFA World Cup, having just seen off German opposition with relative ease.

The formidable Samba stars, with no-nonsense Luiz Felipe Scolari at the helm, skipped over every obstacle in sleek, attractive style in a tournament which they entered largely unfancied.

A few of the squad are still playing late into their 30s, plying their trade in the less-physically demanding leagues of South America. Most however, are spending their days in the sun, revelling in the glory of their glittering, trophy-laden careers. In this article, we look at where they are now, hoping to get an insight into the lives of the Brazil team still to this day overshadowed by Pele and Co., 44 years on.

From the World Cup’s highest scorer ever (hitherto Miroslav Klose’s record break this year) to a budding Ballon d’Or winner, to an ‘Invincible’ midfielder, the star-studded XI that begun the World Cup Final against Rudi Voller’s Germans between them won every trophy there is to win in football, both for club and country.

The following 11 players combined have racked up nine UEFA Champions Leagues, eleven Spanish La Ligas and four Serie A titles and a whole host of other trophies in the likes of England, France, Germany and Brazil.

GK: Marcos

São Marcos (Saint Marcos) is a living legend at Brazilian club Palmeiras, having stood between the sticks for 20 years, before eventually retiring at the astonishing age of 39, back in 2012. In an act of loyalty seldom witnessed in modern football, the 6’4 goalkeeper graduated from the club’s youth system and spent his entire career there and the only other strip he wore was that of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Only one of three players at the 2002 finals to play the full 630 minutes of the tournament, his commitment and fidelity shone through in everything he did and he was rewarded heavily, winning everything there was to win at every level.

Marcos has spoken of no plans to go into management any time soon, so we can only assume that he is relaxing on a sun lounger somewhere in Sao Paulo.

CB: Lucio

Lucio has been around the block in Europe, becoming one of the most decorated defenders in the continent, winning trophies at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus, as well as reaching the 2002 Champions League final with Bayer Leverkusen and scoring a goal, only to be undone by that Zinedine Zidane goal.

The second of three players to play every minute in the finals, Lucio was the model professional, although it was his mistake that allowed Michael Owen to open the scoring for England in the Quarter-Finals, however luckily, the Selecao were able to turn it around.

After enduring a torrid spell at Sao Paulo, the 36-year-old terminated his contract at the start of this year to join state rivals Palmeiras. Promoted to captain immediately, the defender’s leadership and vast wealth of experience makes him a valuable asset to his side’s title charge, but how long can his legs keep up with his heart?

CB: Edmilson

Winning five league titles in a row with two different teams, along with the UEFA Champions League in 2006, Edmilson wasn’t your typical centre-back. A classy, ball-playing defender, capable of getting forward was what made him such a fan favourite at both Lyon and Barcelona, where he enjoyed his peak years.

In the 2002 World Cup campaign, he played six games out of seven and scored his only international goal in the 5-2 group stage win against Costa Rica – though it was one of the goals of the tournament – a wonderful team move ending with a superb acrobatic effort from the unorthodox defender.

Retiring in 2012, the 38-year-old still has connections with Barcelona and has since started up his own charity, Edmilson Foundation, an organisation that helps less economically-able children gain a respectable education and avoid a life in the slums of Brazil. A selfless act from a man who was once a wonderful player.

CB: Roque Junior

Enduring a career of ups and downs from captaining his country to facing rejection from Leeds United, Roque Junior had as many critics as he had fans. Some argue that he never lived up to his potential at club level, where he only made much of an impact at Palmeiras, but no-one could speak badly of his international commitment, making 48 appearances and captaining the side for a number of those, he was a trusted member of the successful Selecao squad.

In the finals, he was the third of Brazil’s superb defensive trio and despite picking up an early yellow card in the final; he remained tactically astute throughout and stuck to the game plan excellently, proving to the world that you can in fact be successful with three at the back.

Since retiring, Roque Junior has helped with ‘Project First Jersey’, a project devoted to working with the youth players of Sao Jose, a local Brazilian team. As of 2015 however, the former defender will go into his first management job since retiring, taking over the reins at Brazilian lower league side XV de Piracicaba.

RM: Cafu

Fondly remembered as one of the most liked footballers ever, there aren’t many better than Cafu. Although traditionally a right-back, he slotted into midfield seamlessly for his country, skippering his adoring nation to World Cup glory, adding to his 1994 medal. After legendary stints at both Roma and AC Milan, Cafu is regarded as one of the best full-backs to ever grace Serie A, winning over critics with his tireless work-rate and his contagious smile. Brazil’s highest ever appearance maker (142) won two Serie A titles and a Champions League during his remarkable spell in Italy.

During the finals, the illustrious captain played a crucial role in getting his team-mates through to the final, providing the cover for the excellent Rivaldo to venture forward, while often making the right flank his own. He became the only player ever to play in three World Cup finals, finishing as a runner-up in Paris in 1998.

With no hints of future management, the 44-year-old, similarly to the aforementioned Marcos, is quite happy to sit back and live off his former glory. The last time he was heard of was to big up the Selecao’s chances of glory at the last World Cup – probably why we haven’t heard of him.

CM: Gilberto Silva

Raised in the favelas of Brazil, the midfield hard-man had to get where he got the tough way – through hard graft and perseverance. Best known for his six year stint in the Arsenal side, Gilberto Silva dominated midfields during the ‘Invincible’ season of 2003/04, when the Londoners went a whole season unbeaten, winning the Premier League. He went on to play for Greek outfit Panathinaikos too, but didn’t enjoy the same glory.

Gilberto had a stroke of luck in the World Cup as he was only selected at first due to Emerson’s injury, but the midfielder proved everyone wrong and ended up playing every single minute of the finals. Assisting Ronaldo for the winner in the semi-finals, he was not without attacking prowess and was according to Veja magazine, he "carried the piano for Ronaldo and Rivaldo to play their tunes on".

Now the Brazilian maestro does a lot in the community, getting involved in the ‘Street League’, an organisation that helps young children with a similar background to him get involved in the beautiful game. He is also a keen musician, learning the mandolin upon his arrival to England before even playing in a local pub in St. Albans!

CM: Kleberson

Most famous for his failed stint at Manchester United, Kleberson never spent too much time in the same place. Starting off at Atletico Paranense, he was scouted by Scolari to join Emerson in midfield for the World Cup after convincing midfield performances in Brazil. Upon moving to England, he only made 20 appearances for the Lancashire side, due to injury and never quite being able to adjust to the playing style over here. He still won an FA Cup medal in 2004, though.

The midfielder proved Scolari right in 2002, playing a big part in turning defence into attack, with crucial interventions and equally important assists – setting up Ronaldo for one of his two goals in the final against Germany.

Kleberson is still playing football, now for North American Soccer League team Indy Eleven, signing a two-year deal in May 2014. The 35-year-old still seems to have a bit of gas in the tank, so why can’t he still be successful?

LM: Roberto Carlos

What can we say about Roberto Carlos in a paragraph? One of the most gifted, yet outrageously powerful footballers of his generation, the Real Madrid legend’s legacy lives on to this day. The man with the 24-inch thighs is most known for bombing down the left wing, or hitting a sensational costless-kick, defying the laws of physics as he did so, proving that with a famous belter against France. The Brazilian spent 11 years in the Spanish capital, winning four La Ligas and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

In the World Cup, Carlos scored a scorching costless-kick against China in the group stage and was instrumental in setting up Brazilian attacks from the left. He was a victim of bad sportsmanship, when Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert spat on him, the ‘keeper earning a three-match suspension.

Roberto Carlos joined Russian billionaires Anzhi Makhachkala in 2011, before taking over as assistant manager alongside Guus Hiddink, before leaving at the same time as the Dutchman. The Brazilian then took his own managerial job at Turkish side Sivasspor, before resigning literally three days ago, after a crushing defeat.

CAM: Ronaldinho

One of the greatest players to ever live, the silky-skilled magician made his name at French side Paris Saint-Germain in 2001, before joining Barcelona in a record-breaking five year stint, enjoying unparalleled success. The midfielder was voted the player in the world in both 2004 and 2005 and won everything there was to win in the game, including two La Ligas and a Champions League title in Spain. Ronaldinho will always be remembered by all who had the privilege of watching him play.

The classy attacking midfielder scored two goals in the World Cup, one being the most infamous goal in English football history. When the Europeans matched up against Brazil, Michael Owen gave the Three Lions the lead, having later set up the equaliser, Ronaldinho took all the headlines for what he did when awarded a 40-yard costless-kick. Rather than sending a dangerous cross into the mix, the Brazilian sent a looping ball towards goal from outrageous distance, which looked to be going over, but pony-tailed English goalkeeper David Seaman was left looking a fool when the ball dropped in just under the bar, which eventually won the game. Ronaldinho was then sent off in the same match, meaning he missed the semi-final, but he returned for the win against Germany.

Ronaldinho made multi-millions through sponsors and endorsements, earning $19m in 2006 through sponsorships alone, featuring for the same of the biggest brands in the world, such as Pepsi, Nike and EA Sports. He is still playing for Mexican club Querétaro, still dominating games with ease, as he has always done – a true footballing legend.

CF: Rivaldo

A sensational striker for both Barcelona and Brazil, he was known for his outrageous skills, just like the aforementioned Ronaldinho. Winning two La Ligas and a UEFA Champions League during his time with the Catalans and AC Milan, he won trophies wherever he went, which included playing for 16 clubs, during his hectic career.

At the World Cup, he was sensational, scoring in the first five consecutive matches, including the crucial equaliser against England in the quarter-final. He took all the headlines though, for his shocking dive in the semi-final. At the end of the match, Brazil had a corner and when Hakan Unsal kicked the ball towards Rivaldo to take the corner, it hit the striker’s knee, but he saw the opportunity and ridiculously went down clutching his face like he’d just been punched. Even more strangely, the referee sent Unsal off! Upon later inspection, FIFA fined Rivaldo, but the damage was done and he’ll likely never be welcome in Turkey, while all of his good work in the World Cup was forgotten with one stupid action.

Rivaldo retired in 2014, with Mogi Mirim, his third spell at the Brazilian club, just making one appearance at the club. It’s likely that he will go into management at some point soon.

CF: Ronaldo

One of the best players the world has ever seen, Ronaldo was dubbed ‘the phenomenon’ by many who saw him and he was the classiest, most lethal striker of his generation. He played for both Milan sides, Barcelona and Real Madrid, but he was at his most successful for Madrid, playing there for five years. He only won one La Liga title with the Castillian club. Ronaldo scored 83 goals in 127 games for the club.

At the World Cup 2002, many have had a bigger impact on the tournament than Ronaldo had. He finished as top scorer with eight goals, including both in the final – his significance to Brazil was unrivalled. He was personally congratulated by Pele upon receiving his medal.

Ronaldo was the co-owner of A1 Team Brazil, along with Brazilian motorsport legend Emerson Fittipaldi. Ronaldo co-owns the sports marketing company 9INE, with his friend, mixed martial artist Anderson Silva, one of his clients. On 11 December 2014, Ronaldo became a minority owner of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League.