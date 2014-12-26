Lieberknecht's Lions pushing for immediate Bundesliga return

After a topsy-turvy beginning to the season, Torsten Lieberknecht and his men turned a corner mid-way through the Hinrunde and haven't looked back since. Braunschweig have pushed their way up into the mix and will hope to be in a similar position come May.

The summer was a tough one for the side from Lower Saxony. The enterprising right-hand side combo of Karim Bellarabi and Omar Elabdellaoui was lost, top-scorer Domi Kumbela moved on and defensive duo Daniel Davari and Ermin Bicakcic were lost to Grasshoppers and Hoffenheim respectively. Not only had several starters been ripped from the team, some back-up players, notably Timo Perthel and Kevin Kratz, also departed.

However, Lieberknecht, who has been in charge since 2008, bought well once more. He'd mastered minded the club's revival when he took the reigns and had to be resourceful from day one. Rafal Gikiewicz replaced Davari and Vegar Eggen Hedenstad took the place of Elabdellaoui, the same could be said of youngster Saulo Declari and the Bicakcic void. The Braunschweig boss then brought in Ryu Seung-Woo, Raffael Korte, Hendreick Zuck and Björn Kluft arrived as offensive reinforcements.

After relegation, their were feelings of both anticipation and nervousness. Would they cope with the relegation? Could they go back up straight away? Many questions floated around, although pundits were predicting that they'd cope much better than their relegated compatriots, Nürnberg. The season began with a blow; Jan Hochscheidt picked up a injury in the early minutes against Fortuna Düsseldorf, which would rule him out until December.

From their opening five games, they'd picked up a paltry four points. It seemed like last term's form had continued over into this season and they would struggle to mount a challenge on the top three. It was difficult for Braunschweig in the beginning, seemingly suffering from the loss of core players. In honesty, the beginning was a tough one. Fortuna, Heidenhem, Bochum, Leipzig and Darmstadt capped off a testing period of fixtures, all of which were in good form early on in the season.

After a draw against Fürth and a win at home to Sandhausen, sandwiched between defeat to St. Pauli and Ingolstadt, Braunschweig finally turned a corner. A hard-fought three points against 1860 Munich seemed to spur them on, with Raffael Korte's wonder-goal the highlight of a professional performance. It was evident that things were coming together, as that victory sent the Lions on a six-game winning streak in all competitions.

That was ended by Karlsruher SC, but it didn't throw them off course and, inspired by Ryu Seung-Woo's irresistible form, they went on to record two wins and a draw from their final three games. To beat both Fortuna and Heidenheim gave them real momentum and an edge over their opponents as the year drew to a close, especially in such tight and tense circumstances. Benjamin Kessel's last-gasp goal gave them three points against Oli Reck's Düsseldorf and it was clear to see that the team had gained the fight and spirit needed to get promoted.

It is often said that a manager's style and personality can be seen in his players, which was now in full view of everyone at the Eintracht-Stadion that evening. The pressing and sheer determination had reached last year's intensity, it had gradually been on the increase since the game in Munich, a certain verve had came into their attacking play and they were a unit in defence.

For all the teamwork and concentrated effort, there have been a few stand-out performers, who have been consistent through-out the Hinrunde. Ginkiewicz in goal has been a fantastic replacement for the departed Davari. An ever-present, he's pulled off some remarkable saves and has given confidence to his back-four with confident claims. The Pole's distribution has also been key on counters and, while he hasn't earned an assist, it's helped Braunschweig to score several surprise goals.

The men directly in front of Ginkiewicz have also been impressive; Ken Reichel, Benjamin Kessel, Marcel Correia and Hedenstad have formed an almost unbreakable partnership, with the four only missing seven games between them this term. A lack pace may be a worry, especially on the counter. However, they've added a goal threat from set-pieces which has greatly aided the effort towards promotion. With last year's experience together, barring the addition of their Norwegian loanee, it seems the back-four has now fully gelled and are getting the best out of each other.

Braunschweig's midfield has been similar to their defence, solid but unspectacular. Yet again, it's largely been four players that have occupied the positions in Lieberknecht's 4-4-2 system. Mirko Boland has been a fixture in the side, energetic and a driving force, he reflects his manager's personality on the pitch. Norman Theuerkauf takes a more defensive position and tends to patrol the area in front of the defence; the perfect foil for Boland, allowing him to press the opposition more. Out wide is where the creativity can be found. Another Freiburg loanee, Hendrick Zuck, has proven a great addition and Korte is equally capable of creating havoc among opposition defences.

In attack, it's largely been about Havard Nielsen and Seung-Woo. Sporting Director Marc Arnold was keen to extend the South Korean's loan at the club and was extremely pleased to do so when he'd just scored the winner against Heidenheim. The Leverkusen attacker offers something different to the other physically strong forwards, with some incredibly dangerous and creative runs off the back of his fellow strikers. Nielsen has proven a great loan from Salzburg, who has replaced Kumbela's goal tally. Between the four regular strikers, Dennis Kruppke and Mushaga Bakenga included, they've notched up seventeen goals this term and will look to add a similar numbers in the Rückrunde.

While there is still room for improvement in all sectors, albeit small, one question remains; can Braunschweig bounce back straight away? If they continue their form from the back end of the year, an immediate return looks likely. The early fixture bout could decide their fate, however. Trips to Bochum and Darmstadt, as well as hosting Kaiserslautern and RB Leipzig make for a trickey start to 2015 and means they must start quickly. Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal) and Ingolstadt lie in wait soon after, but if they can negotiate this set of games it could prove to be another managerial masterstroke from Torsten Lieberknecht in his twelfth year at the club.

