Depay insists PSV must remain focused

High flying Dutch winger Memphis Depay has torn apart the Eredivisie this season and his 10 goals in the league have helped propel PSV to the top of the league.



Despite all this, the winger is not getting carried away, insisting the season is not over yet and the title has not been won.



"We have a long way to go... Being the champions is my only goal. We still have a lot of games after the break, which if we win them all then we will be champions."







PSV are currently 4 points clear of reigning champions Ajax at the top of the table, in large part to the fantastic form of Memphis Depay. It will be important for the league leaders to continue their great form, especially with Ajax hot on their heels, and there is no doubt that the Dutch star will have a huge impact on where the title ends up this season.



(quotes via AD.nl)