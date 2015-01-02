Following their promotion winning season to the Bundesliga in the 2013-14 season, 1.FC Köln have turned many heads this season, gaining fans around the world.

The club, from North Rhine-Westphalia welcomed eight new faces to the RheinEnergieStadion over summer. Strikers Simon Zoller and Yuya Osako both joined from 2.Bundesliga sides, 1.FC Kaiserslautern and 1860 Munich respectively. Whilst Peter Stöger also brought in Kevin Vogt from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. Dušan Švento and Sławomir Peszko added depth on the flanks from Red Bull Salzburg and Parma whilst Tomas Kalas joined on loan from Chelsea and Mërgim Mavraj provided backup to the defence from Greuther Fürth. The eighth and final signing was Paweł Olkowski from Gornik Zabrze who would keep club captain Mišo Brečko out of the side.

Peter Stöger enjoyed a fine start to his side in the Bundesliga. Timo Horn went 365 minutes without conceding a goal in the German top flight, keeping four clean sheets in the process. Stöger had built a solid defensive unit within his side, who worked well together as a team. However, the floodgates soon opened following the closure of the Hinrunde. Köln suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt, a 5-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen, and despite winning in Hoffenheim, Köln still conceded three goals.

Köln’s first win in their return to the Bundesliga was away to VfB Stuttgart. Anthony Ujah and Osako were on the score sheet that day. However, poor home form has seen them win just the one game at RheinEnergieStadion this hinrunde. The win came against Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund who won the league in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Effzeh had taken the lead but Dortmund equalised three minutes into the second half. Summer signing, Zoller scored the winner 15 minutes from time to send the home support into a frenzy.

'The Billy Goats' have enjoyed more success on the road this season and are second in the away Bundesliga table behind current champions, Bayern Munich. However, despite having the second best away record in the Bundesliga, Effzeh have only scored 13 goals whilst conceding 15 in nine away matches. This just goes to show where there problems currently lie.

Ujah has been largely impressive for Köln since his move on loan from 1.FSV Mainz 05 in 2012. The Nigerian international impressed in his first season in Cologne, scoring 13 goals in 28 matches, resulting in making a permanent switch. The 24-year old has perhaps been relied on all too often this season, with the bulk of Effzeh’s goals coming from the Nigerian, who has scored six Bundesliga goals this season.

“For me, as a born and raised kid in Cologne, it has always been a dream to play with FC in the Bundesliga.”

As mentioned, Horn has had an outstanding season for Köln this season, and much of their success goes down to the German stopper. The 21-year old goalkeeper has showcased his abilities which has generated interest from European clubs such as Liverpool. However, there was good news for Köln fans heading into Christmas as the German had announced that he had extended his contract until 2019, an integral part of Stöger’s future plans.

Ahead of the stopper. Olkowski, Dominic Maroh, Kevin Wimmer and Jonas Hector have been almost ever-present this season – lining up with four at the back. The form of Hector earned him his first call-up to the German National Team in which he completed his first cap against Gibraltar in a 4-0 win.

In the early stages, Köln had lined up with four in midfield. However, the previous month has seen Stöger switch up his tactics, leading to playing five in midfield. Matthias Lehmann has played all but one game for Köln this season – often partnered with Vogt. Daniel Halfar and Marcel Risse have also featured on the flanks whilst Švento has come into the picture of late. Just ahead of the two central midfielders, Stöger has opted for Yannick Gerhardt. The 20-year old has started six games this season, and had also turned down a move to Benfica before the Bundesliga had kicked off.

Leading the line, Ujah has been magnificent. However, the signings of Zoller and Osako have not impressed as much as fans had hoped – scoring just two goals in the Bundesliga between them. Köln were hit with an injury to Patrick Helmes before the season had kicked off, after been awarded the number 10 jersey, which was retired after Lukas Podolski had left to join Arsenal in 2012.

The one question that remains however is, can Köln stay in the Bundesliga? If they improve on their dismal home form and keep their away form up – then it looks as though Stöger will meet his achievements for his second season in charge. The club have tied down their key players to lengthy contracts and with a couple of additions in January, there is no reason why Köln can’t stay up. 'Die Geißböcke' are currently sitting 11th in the Bundesliga and under Peter Stöger, the club look to be going places.

