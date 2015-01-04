Arjen Robben "hopeful" Schweinsteiger will be back to his best

Arjen Robben spoke out earlier to say that he is hopeful his team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger will be able to get back to his best in the new year, following a string of lengthy injuries.

Vice-captain Schweinsteiger made a scoring return from a long-term knee injury in December against Mainz and has been limited to eight appearances in all competitions for the defending Bundesliga champions.

"Basti is one of our captains, that says it all," Robben told Bayern's official website.

"He has a difficult period behind him. I hope now that he can really attack again in January. We need him."

The Dutch international then commented on Ballon d’Or finalist and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Neuer faces competition for the award from previous winners Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, Robben feels that Neuer is worthy of the honour.

"I do not know [what Neuer's chances are]," Robben added. "But I can say that it would be deserved for Manu.

"He had a great year. His body language, his strength. If you are standing in front of him as a striker and he makes himself big, that's impressive. I keep my fingers crossed for him."