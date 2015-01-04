Valencia - Real Madrid Live (2-1)

17:55 That's all from me, Kyle Sennikoff, today and hope you all have a great rest of the day.

17:52 And that's it!!! Valencia has handed Real Madrid their first defeat of the season! A massive and deserved victory for the hosts as they climb up into a Champions League qualifying spot ahead of Sevila.

90 +2' Bad foul by Marcelo gives away cheap costless kick

90 +1' Costless kick for Real Madrid.

90' Three minutes of added time.

89' Hernandez's header misses wide to the left and is out for a goal kick.

88' Yet another corner kick for Real Madrid is met by Ronaldo, but his header is off target.

87' Jese's cross is cleared away.

86' Corner to Real Madrid ... It's well defended by Valencia.

85' Diego Alves!!!! What a save!!!!!!

84' Ball just beyond the reach of Hernandez, but Alves smoothers it.

82' Not much longer now as Real Madrid are in desperation mode now.

80' Negredo is replaced by Rodrigo for Valencia and Hernandez comes on for Benzema.

79' Cross from Kross finds the head of Ramos, but he doesn't hit the target.

78' Kroos' first corner short, his second one is cleared out for another corner.

77' Negredo is receiving treatment for a cramp on the sideline.

76' Ramos nearly gets on the end of a costless kick but Alves punches the ball away emphatically.

75' Real Madrid haven't really looked threatening this half as Valencia has played excellent defense.

73' Now Barragan is coming off to applause as Feghouli makes his entrance.

71' Parejo draws a costless kick as Real Madrid make a double switch. Jese came on for Bale and Khedira replaces Kroos.

70' Wonderful footwork from Gaya inside the box but is met by a superb tackle from Carvajal.

70' Isco puts his shot on target, but it falls into the chest of Alves.

68' Beautifully done by Negredo to retain the ball and then they nearly score the final shot after the build up but Alcacer just misses the target. Lovely football being played tonight.

65' Goooooaaaaalllll Valencia!!!!! Otamendi comes out of nowhere inside the box and beats Ramos off of Parejo's corner and blasts it past Casillas to take the lead.

64' Carvajal gets a yellow now for a foul on the left of the eighteen yard box. Valencia get a corner off of a Parejo costless kick.

63' Neat touch from Paco to get around Pepe to retain possession.

59' Real Madrid is taken quickly and they counter down the pitch, but the Welsh carries the ball too far into the box and Alves denies Bale as Orban now goes into the book.

57' Bale makes a great challenge on Alves, but the Brazilian is down on the pitch.

56' Costless kick taken quickly for Real in the middle of the pitch.

54' Excellent defensive work from Valencia as Otamendi cuts out a Marcelo pass that was heading towards Bale

53' That was a much deserved equalizer as they have threatened to score all night, even though there was a bit of luck involved.

52' Gooooalllllll Valencia!!!!!!!! A deflection off of Pepe after the initial shot from Barragan beats Casillas to level the match!

51' Bale fires towards the back post, but it misses to the left and out for a goal kick.

50' Bad give away by Ramos and Negredo's floated cross towards Gomes is hit just a bit too hard.

50' Lovely ball to find Gaya on the left flank as the youngster has been heavily involved since being brought on.

47' Ref having a word with Bale and Orban, but play continues now.

47' Early costless kick for the home side with Gaya drawing the foul. And Gomes just misses the target after the ball pings around the box after the costless kick.

46' And the second half is underway!

17:00 Hopefully the second half will be just like the first half because the pace was fantastic. However, the only things missing were more goals and hopefully we'll get a couple in the second 45.

16:50 This match got a lot of hype during the winter break and so far has lived up with both sides playing beautiful attacking football. But a Negredo handball inside the box is what seperates the two sides as Ronaldo converted the spot kick.

45 +1' Deflection off of Carvajal nearly goes into the goal but it kisses off the post and Casillas is able to collect it inside the area as the half comes to an end.

45 +1' Benzema shoots from the top of the eighteen yard box, but the shot is a poor one.

45 +1' Just one minute of added time to end the half.

45' Excellent run by Isco by the right but his cross inside the box is cut out by Alves.

44' Good ball from Benzema to Ronaldo, but the return pass is cut out.

43' Parejo is the latest Valencia man to get booked for a foul on Casillas.

42' Another Valencia player goes into the books and it's Paco this time for a foul on Pepe.

41' Corner from Valencia is weak and is easily cleared away.

39' Isco now booked for a foul on Gaya

37' Now it's a costless kick for Valencia around the edge of the 18 and the ensuing kick was always risiing.

35' A lot of contact inside the box off a corner and Ramos is given a foul as Valencia players surround the ref as Negredo goes down in pain.

33' Another costless kick to Real from the left side of the box. Ronaldo steps over it and is cleared by Valencia.

32' Kroos down, clutching his face now.

32' Alcacer's long range effort was always rising and soared out for a goal kick to Real

30' A cross from Bale inside the six yard box is too high and out for a goal kick.

29' Perez gets a yellow card for his foul on Marcelo as he added some talking afterards

25' Ronaldo side netting!!!!

24' Gaya is shown a yellow card, however, for coming onto the pitch too soon. A strange one, that.

23' Gaya replaces Piatti who seems to have injured his hamstring.

22' Debutant, Enzo Perez, falls hard on his shoulder, but gets up and is able to continue. But it looks like an early change is coming for Valencia.

20' Costless kick in a dangerous area for the visitors as Ronaldo fires his costless kick low and Alves is able to pick the ball up after it bounces.

20' Real now moving the ball about with ease as Bale is fouled from behind.

17' Bale's cross finds Ramos; however, his header is obstructed and falls into the hands of Alves.

16' Punch from Casillas is obstructed by his own teammate, and it falls to Alcacer who tries an acrobatic shot, but is nowhere near the target.

15' A yellow card has been shown to Sergio Ramos.

14' Goal!!!!!! Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the spot as he sends Diego Alves the wrong way and it's 0-1 here early.

13' Penalty Real Madrid!!!! A handball is called in the box on Negredo and there's no question about this call.

12' Both sides surrounding the ref as there was a foul called on Bale but the home side are not too happy with the call.

11' The tackles are flying here early for Valencia but their final third play is just a bit off right now. Too anxious it seems.

10' Bale's cross from inside the eighteen yard box is weak and it goes out for a goal kick.

9' Kroos building up from the back but a poor ball from Isco is poor and gobbled up by Alves.

8' Lovely tackle from Otamendi on Ronaldo and he disposses the Portuguese.

6' After a frantic start to the match, the pace seems to have slowed a little.

4' Early costless kick in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid and it's taken quickly as they look for a bit of possession

3' Paco unable to get on the end of a ball in the six yard box and it is cleared by Casillas

2' Nearly a disaster at the back with a weak back pass but Alves is able to get the ball away

1' Aaaaaaaaand we're off at the Mestalla!

15:55 There are just five minutes left to go and the fans are buzzing!! Buckle up ladies and gentleman because it's going to be a wild, wild, ride.

15:50 Let's get to some of the other scores from around the league as kickoff is quickly approachiing. Yesterday, Atletico Madrid defeated Levante by a final score of 3-1, while Malaga fell to the hands of Almeria as Valencia drew 2-2 with Elche away from home. And in the early match today, Rayo Vallecano squeeked by Getafe with a final score of 2-3.

15:40 With less than 20 minutes to go, La Mestalla is starting to fill in nicely and there is buzz in the atmosphere as the fans patiently await this gigantic clash.

15:30 What do you think the outcome of the match will be? As always, you can leave comments down below and I will answer any questions you may have about the match. Or you can tweet me @sennikoffk if you prefer.

15:20 So with the starting lineups confirmed for both clubs, what do you think the outcome will be? Do you think Valencia has what it takes to overcome Real's speed and creativity from every facet of the pitch? Or can the home side cause and upset and hand the opponents their first defeat of the season?

15:10 The starting XI's are now in for both sides and it looks like Ramos is a go for today as he makes the XI.

Real Madrid starting XI: Casillas, Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Isco Rodriguez; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Valencia starting XI: Alves, Mustafi, Otamendi, Orban; Barragan, Parejo, Gomes, Perez, Piatti; Negredo, Paco Alcacer

15:00 What happened the last time these Valencia - Real Madrid met you asked? Well it ended 2-2 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the 2013/14 campaign with Valencia taking the lead twice before a late Cristiano Ronaldo equalizer stole a point deep in stoppage time.

14:50 Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Casillas, Marcelo, Pepe, Varane, Carvajal, Kroos, Illarramendi, Ronaldo, Isco, Bale, Benzema

14:40 Valencia predicted starting XI: Diego Alves, Orban, Otamendi, Mustafi, Piatti, Dani Parejo, Jose Gaya, Feghouli, de Paul, Alcacer, Negredo

14:30 Pictured below is the beautiful Estadio de Mestalla, home of today's match and is capable of seating 55,000 Los Murciélagos faithful.

14:20 The referee for this match Jesús Gil (shown below). He last was the center ref for the match between Celta de Vigo and Almeria and handed out ten yellow cards, but no one was sent off. So if this match does become physical, he will not be afraid to take charge and settle things down a little.

14:10 With that said by Ancelotti, you could possibly see the 21-year-old French center back Raphaël Varane start in the veterans spot. But he is a very good replacement as he has the size and athletic ability to be a world class defender in just a few short years as he gets more and more playing time.

14:00 Sergio Ramos has not been fully fit recently and here is the gaffer on his status for this match, "He's in pretty good shape, he has trained alone and now he has to train with the team. After training, we'll make a decision on whether he can play. It's a different situation to the Club World Cup, where he pushed himself to play because he wanted to. We have a lot of games after the Valencia match and if there are risks he won't play."

13:50 Real Madrid are coming off of an easy Club World Cup championship where they rolled past Mexican outfit Cruz Azul and Argentine club San Lorenzo. However, they played a friendly against AC Milan. But Ancelotti insits that there will not be any complanceny and that his sides run will go on

13:40 Here is what Carlo Ancelotti on playing against Valencia, "The game against Valencia is a difficult one in which we need everything. We'll need to defend and attack well. They're a team who have totally changed their style from last year. They're stronger and more solid. It's a very difficult match. They've shown that they're a very dangerous team at home."

13:30 Nuno on any other transfers this January, "I am happy with the squad that I have available. We are working with potential arrivals in mind, but we are delighted with the players we have here -the players give us absolute guarantees of success."

13:20 In his press conference Nuno also talked about his new signing, Enzo Perez and had this to say about the Argentine, "(Perez) is a great player, very versatile and has good positioning and defensive awareness. He is a very complete player, who will offer us good things for the dynamic of the team and in the midfield."

13:10 Argentine midfielder, Enzo Perez, has signed for Valencia on January 2nd for a fee of around 25 million Euros from Portuguese outfit Benfica.. He's going to really help make his new

13:00 Valencia CF, Nuno Espirito Santo, had this to say about Real Madrid, "The word fear doesn't exist in football. We have the conviction that we can win any game. There is only one way for us to win: By playing like we always do. We need to attack and we have the most important thing in our favour, which is the fans at Mestalla. We have to take advantage of the boost that playing at home gives us."

12:50 And for Valencia, Javi Fuego is suspended for this match for yellow card accumulation.

12:40 Luka Modric remains unfit and will miss another La Liga match. But luckily for Real Madrid, they have more than capable replacements.

12:30 One stand out from this season thus far is the emergence of the Spanish striker, Paco Alcácer. He is a speedy forward who can get in behind the defense in a split second if there is a lapse in concentraton

12:20 Valencia's form in their last six league matches: DLLDWW - and is a very strong contrast to the vistors form: WWWWWW and will be schedule on Skysports on TV in inline.

12:10 At this point in time, Real Madrid sit one point ahead of Barcelona despite playing one less match and with a victory over Valencia the would be four points clear for the time being. Meanwhile for Valencia, they are sitting in the fourth spot in the table and a win would see them jump Sevilla and land in a Champions League spot, somewhere they haven't been in a couple of seasons.

12:00 Hello and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of La Liga live Valencia vs Real Madrid score. I am Kyle Sennikoff and I look forward to be giving you play-by-play action from today's huge clash. The match kicksoff at 16:00 at La Mestalla and I hope to see you all there.