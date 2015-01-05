Van der Biezen and Karlsruhe go their seperate ways

Dutch forward Koen van der Biezen had his contract with Karlsruher SC terminated, it was announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been used exclusively as a substitute, although he has came off the bench twelve times this season and failed to score once. It's a far cry from last season, when he netted eight times in a formidable partnership with Rouwen Hennings.

Coach Markus Kauczinski confirmed the news, saying: "The contract has been terminated." However, he has played down rumours that KSC will move for another striker in the tranfser window, "We'll keep our eyes open, but will not necessarily get someone."

This paves the way for van der Biezen to move to 3.Liga leaders Ariminia Bielefeld, who have already signed Manuel Junglas from VfR Aalen. Rumours had been circulating that a move was on the cards, but it's more likely than ever that the Dutchman will move to the Westphalia club.

Quotes via kicker.