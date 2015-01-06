Schalke 04 chairman Tönnies warns Julian Draxler is going nowhere

Schalke 04 chairman Clemens Tönnies has spoken out about transfer rumours regarding midfielder Julian Draxler, suggesting that the talented youngster will be going nowhere.

The 21-year-old has not played since October after suffering a serious thigh injury, but is touted as one of Europe's hottest prospects. With a deal potentially being made for the transfer of Manchester City's Matija Nastasic, some recent reports have suggested that Draxler could be included in the move.

"We have absolutely no thoughts about him leaving" - Clemens Tönnies

Chairman Tönnies is having none of that, however, believing that the player is already at the best club for his development: "We have absolutely no thoughts about him leaving on short notice, Schalke is the place where he can develop best and I told him that in person," he said. "My opinion is also, that Julian has developed greatly, especially regarding his personality. He had a setback with his injury and, as with every big player at a young age, he had a weaker period. But Julian will have a fantastic career."