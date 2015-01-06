Oliver Bierhoff leads voices of celebrities and politicians in anti-Pegida petition

Dozens of Germans - including former heads of state, actors and retired footballers - have clubbed together in support of a petition against a recent, xenophobic movement in Germany, that has been gathering momentum and staging large anti-Islam protests.

"We have become world champion with many players from migrant backgrounds" - Oliver Bierhoff

Chosen by Germany's widely-read tabloid Bild to lead these many voices against the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) movement, is ex-footballer Oliver Bierhoff - who had this to say: "We have become world champion with many players who come from migrant backgrounds," he said, referring to the German national team's victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. "So, of course, the way we live integration with the national team should also work in the society."

Amongsst another 79 celebrities standing in support of the petition are: Gerhard Schroder and Helmut Schmidt; actress Karoline Herfurth; TV presenter Thomas Gottschalk; and foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. All signed the 'No to Pegida' appeal.

Of the biggest detractors against the anti-Muslim movement drawing in ordinary citizens through it's xenophobic rhetoric, is German chancellor Angela Merkel, who had this to say on the matter: "There's freedom of assembly in Germany but there's no place for incitement and lies about people who come to us from other countries," she said.

On Monday 5 thousands of people took to the streets of Germany as part of Pegida's weekly protests, but despite the movement's swelling ranks since its first demonstratiton in Dresden in October, opposition voice is becoming louder too: the recent demonstratations showed anti-Pegida protestors outnumbering their counterparts in places like Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne.