Topsy-turvy Hindrunde for Schalke

It has certainly been a roller-coaster start to Schalke’s season. The Royal Blues’ hindrunde has been filled with some high’s and certainly some lows which saw the departure of Jens Keller and see the Champions League winning manager Roberto Di Matteo come in as his replacement. However, since this managerial change, Schalke’s season has certainly been promising seeing them push into a European place in which they hope to build on in the Rückrunde.

Schalke suffered throughout the Hindrunde losing key players; Jefferson Farfan missed the whole of the hindrunde. The £8.8million Peruvian suffered hyaline cartilage, which meant that he missed all of pre season and the first half of the season through injury. Sead Kolasinac was ruled out indefinitely early on with a tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee. The Hindrunde also saw players such as Julian Draxler who missed out following his thigh injury, which he sustained in November. Also, Joel Mätip and Goretzka spent some period of time on the sidelines.

In the summer, Schalke made some strong additions to the squad; these additions including Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Sidney Sam and Dennis Aogo, with back up keeper Fabian Giefer and Christian Wetklo joining from Fortuna Düsseldorf and SV Darmstadt on a costless transfers. Schalke’s spending only exceeded three million in this window, with Sidney Sam’s transfer being the most expensive of Schalke’s five acquisitions.

However, in the summer saw the departures of Hungarian Adam Szalai, Philipp Hofmann, Papadopoulos - who left on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Tim Hoogland and Timo Hildebrand also left the Veltins Area for Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively. Adam Szalai was the main source of Schalke’s budget, leaving for five million to fellow Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim.

Schalke’s season started sourly following an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to 3.Liga side Dynamo Dresden in the DFB Pokal. Schalke were seemingly on a high from their top four finish last season and possibly still hung-over from their previous success of last season. This was just a minor dint in Schalke and Keller’s reputation that they were unfortunate not to get a result.

Following this defeat, Schalke’s start to the Bundesliga season was daunting, seeing them come up against tough opponents such as Hannover 96, Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen in their opening five games. In these five games, Schalke could only rack up five points from a possible fifteen, sitting them in an uncertain position of thirteenth in the table - only three points off the foot. The positives they could take from that torrid first five games was the 1-1 drew at home to Bayern Munich, where they showed glimpses of turning over the league leaders.

Their run of form continued in the Revier Derby as then-Keller’s men got the upper hand of their fierce rivals beating them 2-1, with goals from Mätip and summer signing Choupo Moting. However, this run was short lived as Schalke lost away to Hoffenheim; former striker Adam Szalai with the goal to haunt the visiting Blue supporters, meaning the imminent departure of Jens Keller - who was immediately replaced by Roberto Di Matteo. Schalke’s next four games were topsy-turvy, to say the least. Hertha Berlin visited the Veltins and left empty handed, leaving Gelsenkirchen with a 2-0 loss on their minds in Di Matteo’s first game in front of the Veltins faithful. Schalke then visited Roger Schmidt’s Leverkusen, and they fell to a 1-0 defeat following costless kick specialist Hakan Calhanoglu’s wonderful right footed curling effort. FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg soon followed. Firstly, Schalke scraped a 1-0 win against the Southern Bavarian side but their win, lose tradition carried on and in the following game against Freiburg, the Royal Blues travelled the 602km journey to the Breisgau-Brasilianer and slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Di Matteo’s men then found their feet and sprung together a good run of form, beating the likes of Wolfsburg - narrowly - emphatically beating Mainz and Stuttgart, before losing embarrassingly to newly-promoted Köln 2-1 at the Veltins Arena - which was a real blow to the Italian’s plans and teams morale.

Die Köningsblauen’s Hindrunde ended with a midweek away trip to SC Paderborn before hosting Hamburger SV on the final matchday of the year. The trip to Paderborn saw Di Matteo deploy his favoured 3-5-2, which Schalke seemed to grow into more and more as the games progressed. The game saw Schalke top scorer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting add to his impressive first (half) season tally of eight goals to give Schalke the lead, before 26 year old Roman Neudstädter sealed all three points twelve minutes before the end to secure a good away win to Bundesliga newcomers Paderborn. Unfortunately for the Schalke fans, the game against Hamburg couldn’t produce some early Christmas cheer and some early fireworks. The game finished goalless, a sour way to round off a partly successful year for the blue half of the Ruhr.

Schalke most certainly have room to improve over the second half of the season. Although, in Di Matteo’s short stay they can certainly take some positives from the first half of the season and they have the January window and the Winter Training camp to tighten loose ends and gel together the group some more ahead of a torrid 2015. However, they're still in a healthy position fifth position in the Bundesliga.

Schalke will go into 2015, at this current moment, without Christian Clemens who left for FSV Mainz on loan.

Schalke will restart their Bundesliga campaign looking for revenge against Hannover 96 where they fell to a opening day 2-1 defeat before playing at home, at the beginning of February, against a Gladbach side who dismantled and embarrassed poor Keller’s side back on matchday three in the Bundesliga, 4-1.

Captain Benedikt Höwedes spoke of his hopes for a successful Winter Break training camp and Rückrunde. Speaking to the official Schalke website he said: "I look forward to the complete preparation, through which we will fight together as a team.

"We want to work in many areas. Tactical things to rehearse, reach the peak of our fitness. I'm optimistic for the coming weeks and convinced that we will play a good second half! "

​

Schalke have a scorching start of 2015 to look forward to; trips to Munich to face Bayern just two games into the Ruckrunde. Then, in the middle of February they host Champions League holders Real Madrid whom they have some very sour memories of playing last season, finally playing the return leg on March 3rd at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the Round of 16.