Moyes set to target British transfer market at Sociedad

David Moyes has admitted that he is looking to bring in additions to his Real Sociedad squad in this January transfer window, and has hinted that he will be targeting the British transfer market in order to get specific transfer deals done this month.

He took over Sociedad back in November last year, and since then, the club has only lost one match; a 4-0 defeat against Villarreal in early December. Moyes admitted that making adequate signings in the January window is sufficiently harder than the summer period, which is why he was under a heavy amount of criticism for the lack of world-class deals that he brought in during his ten-month tenure as the Manchester United manager before being sacked towards the end of last season.

Moyes himself said this, to Sky Sports: "If there's one market I know best at the moment then it's the British market, that's not to say the only players we would look to bring in would be from the UK. We've got our own scouting network working in Spain and abroad. I'd like to add one or two to the squad, but on-loan if it can be done. I've got one or two in mind and maybe some from back home who would like the opportunity to come and play in Spain.

You never know. January is never a great time for transfers; it can be difficult. If they're the right ones to add I'd be keen to bring them in."

This news comes just two days after Sociedad's impressive 1-0 home win over title chasers Barcelona at the Anoeta on the weekend. Moyes will be looking to go from strength to strength with his new club as the Scottish manager looks to prove himself abroad after his disappointing spell at the former Premier League champions.