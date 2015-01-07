Marco Materazzi expresses desire to coach in Germany

Italian footballer Marco Materazzi has expressed his desire to one day manage a side in Germany's top tier of football - the Bundesliga.

Materazzi, famous world-wide for his imfamous provacation of Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final - which led to the Frenchman's sending off for a headbutt - currently manages Indian Super League side Chennaiyin, playing for them too.

The former World Champion and Inter Milan defender gave an interview with Blid Sport, in which he talks about his future plans and touches upon that incident very briefly.

"Of course I'd like to manage in the Bundesliga" - Marco Materazzi

“Of course I'd like to,” Materazzi says when discussing his future managerial plans. “The Bundesliga stands next to La Liga and the Premier League as one of the best three championships in Europe. In Germany, they've been planning and doing great things since the World Cup in 2006, as evidenced by the signing of [Pep] Guardiola for Bayern Munich and the World Cup victory in Brazil." On leaving Italy he says he once would not have liked to, but his feelings have changed: "Years ago my agent told me that I had a request from Kaiserslautern. Back then, however, I didn't want to leave Italy. Players who did that stopped being considered for the Italian national team and I didn't want that.

“Besides, I had a responsibility towards my family. My father was a Coach, and as a child I continuously had to change cities. This isn't exactly ideal for a family, though I can't deny the Bundesliga attracted me.

“After Berlin I had a lot of opportunities to join other clubs and make better money, but I stuck with Inter and we won it all. The climax was the Champions League Final against Bayern Munich in 2010."

Materazzi says the desire to be successful is still there above all else: “What I want above all else is to win, having fun or making money are not my priorities in football," he said.

"Italian football is corrupt" - Marco Materazzi

The fiery Italian had some harsh words for football in his country, however, pointing out the corruption and violence, and highlighting German football's desire to to punish trouble causers: "Italian football is corrupt. Other than the Juventus Stadium, the stadia are old and riddled with violence. In Germany everything is different. There are serious measures taken against the troublemakers, which is not the case in Italy.”

Inevitably, Materazzi's thoughts also touched upon the infamous headbutt incident of the 2006 World Cup final, in which he provoked Zidane until he reacted: "It happened, it was an emotive reaction. Things like that can happen on the street too," he said.

Materazzi spoke on how the pair healed the rift between them and how it filled him with happiness: "Later we conversed about things that will remain between me and him. In the end he stretched out his hand. I held it tight and didn't let go of it until he looked me in the eye. It was a beautiful moment for me. I can't speak for how he felt.”