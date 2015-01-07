Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Madrid Live and Score of Copa del Rey 2015

That's all for tonight. Atletico done a number on Real but the European champions only have to wait eight days for a chance of revenge and it looks like it will be a cracker. I'm Gerry Johnston and thank you for joining me for tonight's game on Vavel UK. Good night.

Next weeks game is set perfectly. Real can score goals against anyone with the attackers in their squad but Atletico have an excellent defence and will be very difficult to beat with a two goal lead.

Raul Garcia was excellent for Atletico but their were many quality performances from the home team. Gabi, Gimenez and Godin all played very well.

Two defeats in a row now for Real after their winning run. They dominated possession in this game but they didn't create enough openings and Atletico took their chances when they came.

What a win for Atletico. Diego Simeone will be absolutely delighted with that result. He played a lot of his squad players and will take a 2-0 lead to the Bernabeu next Thursday.

FULL TIME - ATLETICO MADRID 2-0 REAL MADRID

90' Five minutes added on.

89' Yellow! Carvajal is next into the book for a late tackle on Gabi.

87' Yellow! Godin goes into the book for a challenge on Ronaldo.

86' Kroos picks the ball up on the edge of the box and rifles a low shot but Oblak is equal to it.

83' Sub - Carvajal comes on for Arbeloa. Hardly a hugely attacking change from Ancelotti.

79' Getting a bit ugly here as Arbeloa has a kick at Gabi. It's a bad challenge and the referee is talking to his assistants but lets it go. Arbeloa has got away with one there.

76' GOAL!!! Atletico 2-0!!! Gimenez gets up highest at a corner and heads into the far post. Superb header from the young man.

75' Sub - Mandzukic comes on for Griezmann for Atletico and Jese replaces Benzema for Real.

74' Wasted from Ronaldo as he looks to scuff it but it goes behind the Real players who are running in and out for a goal kick.

73' Yellow! Gabi goes into the book for a tackle on Marcelo on the corner of the box. Dangerous costless kick.

71' Bale gets on the end of a Marcelo cross but he can't control his header and it's high and wide.

70' Real are still dominating possession but they haven't created much. They'll do plenty of pushing in these last twenty minutes though

68' Sub - Arda Turan comes on for Saul Niguez.

65' Yellow! Griezmann is the latest to go into the book for a challenge on Toni Kroos.

63' Sub - Ancelotti has saw enough and on comes Cristiano Ronaldo for James.

61' Yellow! Jesus Gamez goes into the book after a foul on Benzema.

59' Sub - Fernando Torres makes way for Koke.

58' GOAL!!! Raul Garcia steps up and shoots to the bottom right corner. Navas goes the right way but can't reach it. Atletico 1-0 Real

56' Penalty Atletico. Sergio Ramos is all over Raul Garcia and drags him to the ground and the referee points to the spot.

55' James picks the ball up outside the box and is able to carry the ball forward and tries to curl one with his left foot but it's well off target.

52' Great chance for Gareth Bale. Marcelo plays an excellent cross in and Bale meets it with a side footed volley but it goes wide. Technically that would have been difficult but for 100m you expect more.

46' We are back underway at the Calderon.

We have a result to bring you from the first game of the evening between Villarreal and Real Sociedad. Denis Cheryshev, on loan at Villarreal from Real Madrid, scored the only goal of the game as Villarreal won 1-0 at El Madrigal.

Not a first half for the purists. Real had the lions share of possession but it was all in front of the Atletico defence and midfield. They will have to do a lot better to open up a Simeone team. Griezmann has looked the biggest threat for Atleti but he's not seeing enough of the ball.

HT Atletico 0-0 Real

45' Bale tries a speculative effort from thirty yards but it goes wide.

39' Benzema picks up the ball outside the box and tries a shot but it's a routine save for Oblak.

36' A good move from Real releases Arbeloa down the right but his cross is a little behing Khedira and his header goes high and over the bar.

33' Another chance for Atletico as the ball drops to Raul Garcia in the box but his shot is blocked by Marcelo.

31' Yellow! Khedira is next into the referee's book after a challenge on Fernando Torres.

28' Yellow! Real left back Marcelo is the first to go into the book with a late challenge on Jesus Gamez.

27' The game definitely has that first leg feel with neither side particularly pushing themselves.

21' Big chance for Atletico when Griezmann dispossesses Varane and runs in on goal. Varane makes up for his mistake though by making the tackle just as his international team mate is about to pull the trigger.

14' Real want to talk about the disallowed goal but Atletico play on as is their right and take advantage of the lack of numbers in the Real defence but Griezmann sees his shot turned wide by Navas. The resulting corner sees the ball in the back of the net again but the ref had already blown for some hand bags between Raul Garcia and Khedira.

13' Real have the ball in the net when Bale heads in a James costless kick but he's in an offside position.

10' Real having all the possession but as one would expect Atletico are well organised and Real will have to look for a penetrating pass to break them down.

5' It's all Real in the early stages and they are taking the game to the hosts but Atletico will be happy to sit back and counter the European champions.

1' Real almost take the lead in the first minute when Sergio Ramos meets a corner with his head but Oblak manages to make the stop.

0' We are underway with Atletico kicking off.

The atmosphere is electric in the Calderon as the teams come out. Will the home fans still be cheering by the end of the ninety minutes?

First legs can often be tense affairs with both sides looking to keep the tie alive going into the second leg. Will tonight be similar?

We are now less than thirty minutes away from kick off in the Calderon.

Real look to be on the verge of bringing in Norwegian wonderkid, Martin Odegaard. You can read about that move here. https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/spain-la-liga/433676-odegaard-set-to-choose-madrid-over-munich.html

Both sides have been busy in the transfer market with Atletico bringing in Villarreal midfielder, Cani. He is 33 years old now but can play on the left, right or even behind a striker. Simeone will see him as a squad player and there are similarities with the signing this time last year of Brazilian playmaker, Diego.

Will there be a dream return for Fernando Torres? He has been out of form for a long time but can a return to his roots be the catalyst for the Spanish international returning to top form.

Looking at those teams you would have to think Real are stronger albeit without their talisman. Simeone clearly feels the Barcelona game is of more importance.

Real Subs - Carvajal, Nacho, Illarramendi, Casillas, Ronaldo, Coentrao, Jese.

Atletico Subs - Moya, Koke, Mandzukic, Jimenez, Turan, Juanfran, Tiago.

That means seven changes from the weekend for Atletico and four for Real although the big news is Cristiano Ronaldo does not start.

Real XI - Keylor Navas; Arbeloa, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Khedira, Bale, Isco, James, Benzema.

Atletico XI - Oblak; Gámez, Godín, Giménez, Lucas, Mario, Gabi, Saúl, Raúl García, Griezmann and Torres.

Team news is imminent...

We are now just an hour from live Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid 2015 kick off so why not let us know how you think the game will go.

This round Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid of Copa del Rey 2015 matches are being played over three nights with four taking place this evening. Villarreal v Real Sociedad starts at 7pm and Valencia v Espanyol and Almeria v Getafe start at 9pm. In last nights ties Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 away to Celta and Malaga beat Levante 2-0 in La Rosaleda. Granada v Sevilla and Barcelona v Elche will complete the round tomorrow.

Real Madrid - Player to look: Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portugese superstar had arguably the best year of his career in 2014. He won the Ballon d'Or, helped Real to La Decima and his scoring record has been phenonemal with sixty-two goals in sixty-one games for club and country.

Atletico Madrid - Player to look: Antoine Griezmann has been in sensational form for Atletico. He has scored five goals in his last two games and has really found his feet after a slow start following his summer move from Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid also faced Segunda B competition in the last round in the form of Cornella. Raphael Varane scored two in the first leg in a 4-1 win. Javier Hernandez and Marcelo completed the scoring. At the Bernabeu Real scored another five to seal a 9-1 aggregate win. James Rodriguez (2), Isco, Jese and an own goal were the difference on the night.

This is the Round of 16 teams in the Copa del Rey but La Liga teams only came into the tournament in the round before. Atletico reached this stage courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate win over Segunda B side, L'Hospitalet. Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Gabi and Cristian Rodriguez gave Atleti a 3-0 away win in the first leg before Mario Mandzukic's brace secured a 2-2 draw at the Calderon in the second leg.

Tonight's game Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid takes place at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, Madrid. It has been Atletico's home since it opened in 1966 although it has saw various improvements in that time.

Gareth Bale may not have played well at the weekend but he has history in this competition having scored a spectacular winner in last year's Final which you can see on the link.

Ancelotti went on to confirm that Keylor Navas will start in goal in place of Iker Casillas and that will be the case for as long as Real stay in the Copa this season. He also said Gareth Bale will start despite coming under fire after a poor performance against Valencia and that Real will play as strong a team as possible.

Carlo Ancelotti was very complimentary of Atletico in his press conference. "To beat Atletico you have to be perfect because they're one of the best teams in Europe. Atletico will play a focused, intense game and we will too. The team that does it's job better out on the field will win."

We will bring you further team news as soon as we have it but it is expected that there may be other changes for Atletico with the two legs of this tie either side of a trip to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in La Liga. Simeone may decide to rest players ahead of that game. Tactical decisions aside Miranda and Guillherme Siqueira could miss out for Simeone's men due to injury.

Diego Simeone confirmed in his press conference that Fernando Torres will make his first appearance in an Atletico Madrid shirt since 2007. The Argentinian believes Torres is joining a quality side and will help in the push for honours. “He has arrived at one of the best Atlético Madrid sides in history and the supporters are behaving in an extraordinary way. The presentation with 45,000 supporters the other day was thrilling. We feel that we can compete for everything – for La Liga, for the Champions League and for the Copa del Rey. For everything."

Whilst we're on the subject of head to head meetings we can't forget that amazing night in Lisbon in May when Atletico looked set to be crowned champions of Europe until Sergio Ramos' last gasp equaliser. Real went on to win 4-1 after extra time and break the hearts of their city rivals.

Tonight will be the fourth time Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid have met this season and Atletico have two wins and a draw in the first three games. They won the Spanish Super Cup 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 win at the Calderon and a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu. In the league meeting they beat Real 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile Real are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Valencia which ended their run of twenty-two wins in a row. Will they take out their frustrations on Atletico or will their confidence be knocked after the defeat?

Atletico will come into the game in a confident mood having won their last two games in emphatic fashion to close the gap at the top of La Liga to one point.

Between them Real and Atletico have won this competiton three times in the last four years. Real won it in 2014 and 2011 beating Barcelona on both occasions. As already mentioned Atletico won it in 2013 with victory over Real.

This will be the fourth time in five seasons that Atletico and Real have met in the Copa. Real have had the upper hand in the meetings with four wins but Atletico's lone victory came in the 2013 Final when goals from Diego Costa and Miranda gave Atleti a 2-1 win after extra time in the Bernabeu.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of tonight's Copa Del Rey Round of 16 1st Leg clash between Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid live score at the Vicente Calderon.